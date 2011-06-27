  1. Home
Used 2011 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 1LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Packages
Driver Convenience Packageyes
Power and Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity37.2 cu.ft.
Length154.3 in.
Curb weight2546 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume105.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.1 in.
Rear track55.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Summer Yellow
  • Bright Blue
  • Copper Canyon
  • Sport Red
  • Bimini Blue
  • Medium Gray
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Wintergreen
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/60R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
