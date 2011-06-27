  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,965
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower107 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity42.0 cu.ft.
Length154.3 in.
Curb weight2546 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume98 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.1 in.
Rear track55.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Silver
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Blue Moon
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Gray
  • Sport Red
  • Summit White
  • Bright Blue
  • Summer Yellow
  • Tahiti Green
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Neutral, cloth
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/60R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
