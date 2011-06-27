Used 2008 Chevrolet Aveo LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$13,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$13,920
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$13,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$13,920
Torque107 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle33.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$13,920
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$13,920
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$13,920
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$13,920
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$13,920
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$13,920
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$13,920
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
$13,920
Front track57.1 in.
Length169.7 in.
Curb weight2531 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume103.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track56.3 in.
Colors
$13,920
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmic Silver
  • Summer Yellow
  • Spicy Orange
  • Summit White
  • Bright Blue
  • Sport Red
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Medium Gray
  • Icelandic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Neutral, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$13,920
P185/55R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$13,920
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$13,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
