  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Aveo
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Aveo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$11,860
See Aveo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$11,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.0/363.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Torque107 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$11,860
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$11,860
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$11,860
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity42.0 cu.ft.
Length152.7 in.
Curb weight2343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Height58.8 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width65.7 in.
Rear track55.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Icelandic Blue
  • Sport Red
  • Summit White
  • Bright Blue
  • Summer Yellow
  • Spicy Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Cosmic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$11,860
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P185/60R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$11,860
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$11,860
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Aveo Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Aveo Aveo5 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles