Used 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Avalanche
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)465.0/651.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyes
Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,000
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,000
20" x 8.5" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body-Colored Exterior Componentsyes
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5840 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Maximum payload1326 lbs.
Angle of departure20.1 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,000
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
