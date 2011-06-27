  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Avalanche
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,165
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,165
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/589.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,165
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,165
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,165
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,165
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,165
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Front track68.2 in.
Curb weight5863 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach16.6 degrees
Maximum payload1337 lbs.
Angle of departure20.3 degrees
Length221.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Orange II Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Morocco Brown/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P265/70R 113 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,165
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,165
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
