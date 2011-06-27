  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Avalanche
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Avalanche
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,320
See Avalanche Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,320
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,320
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,320
Torque447 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size8.1 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle44.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,320
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,320
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,320
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,320
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,320
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,320
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,320
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,320
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight6528 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload2072 lbs.
Angle of departure18.0 degrees
Length221.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,320
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sunburst Orange II Metallic
  • Black
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Tan/Neutral, leather
  • Gray/Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Tan/Neutral, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,320
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,320
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Avalanche Inventory

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles