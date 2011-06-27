  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,050
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Torque455 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size8.1 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,050
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,050
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,050
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
beverage cooleryes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,050
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,050
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Front track65 in.
Curb weight6793 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1807 lbs.
Angle of departure18.0 degrees
Length221.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height73.3 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Arrival Blue
  • Yellow
  • Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,050
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,050
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
