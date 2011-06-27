  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Avalanche
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/527 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,215
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,215
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
beverage cooleryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,215
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,215
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,215
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Front track65 in.
Length221.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Curb weight5400 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height73.3 in.
Maximum payload1400 lbs.
Wheel base130 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,215
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,215
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
