Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Astro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/513 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,195
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,195
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity170.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4309 lbs.
Gross weight5900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1591 lbs.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5400 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Summit White/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Bronzemist Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,195
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
