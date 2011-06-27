  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro LS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,145
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,145
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,145
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,145
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,145
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity170.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4323 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1764 lbs.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Ivory White/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Med Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Med Bronzemist Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic/Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Ivory White/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Pewter, leather
  • Pewter, premium cloth
  • Neutral, leather
  • Pewter, cloth
  • Pewter
  • Neutral, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,145
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,145
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
