Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Astro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,256
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Curb weight4593 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75 in.
Maximum payload1667 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Med Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
