Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Curb weight4433 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height74.9 in.
Maximum payload1667.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Ivory White
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
