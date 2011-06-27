Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight4186 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height74.9 in.
Maximum payload1764.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Neutral
  • Gray
  • Blue
