Used 1999 Chevrolet Astro Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4433 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height74.9 in.
Maximum payload1667.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Gray
  • Neutral
