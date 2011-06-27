Used 1995 Chevrolet Astro Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3998 lbs.
Height76.2 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
