Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro CL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity152 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1740.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
