Used 1993 Chevrolet Astro CL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight4241 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1891.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
