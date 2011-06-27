Used 1992 Chevrolet Astro CL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1691.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
