  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro LT Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Astro
Overview
See Astro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight3916 lbs.
Gross weight5850 lbs.
Height73.0 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Astro Inventory

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles