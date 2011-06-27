Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews
Loved it so much I'm buying another one.
The van was very reliable, had pleanty of power for required task, and was very versatile (could carry 8 people or 3/4 ton of bagged concrete). The turning radius was fabulous for a van. Only drawback was that the paint degraded very quickly.
Definitely
I owned mine for about 4 yrs and only sold during a relocation. When I sold it I had over 260K miles on it and it still ran quiet enough to where if I was sitting still I couldn't tell if it was running without the tach. I used this vehicle to haul everything, 800 lbs of gravel for the pool up a steep incline, riding lawn mower fit in the back for the repair shop (seats out of course), to a gaggle of 7 kids (seats in) on mutiple 800 mile road trips pulling a loaded mid sized trailer. If I had to go back I probably wouldn't bother trying to chew the guy down a few hundred - was money very well spent. Every Chevy I had ever had has hit 250K miles. Go Chevy!
I still love it every day
Bought it as replacement for my 1989 pajero, wanted more high and space, never had regrets what so ever. I drive the astro every day, sun or snow. It does it very very well. It's proven very reliable, in almost a year just a service and an alternator. I service it myself, which is not so hard to do as long as you got a set of tools and means of getting access underneath (I put it on ramps) one of the other reviewers here says it's impossible to change te plugs... Well I have to seriously disagree on that! Use a pipe type spanner and a screw driver and it's done in a couple of minutes. My astro has a high roof fitted, still makes the 16 mpg, powerful engine and it hauls great
