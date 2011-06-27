  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews

4.0
3 reviews
Loved it so much I'm buying another one.

Bart Heer, 08/06/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The van was very reliable, had pleanty of power for required task, and was very versatile (could carry 8 people or 3/4 ton of bagged concrete). The turning radius was fabulous for a van. Only drawback was that the paint degraded very quickly.

Definitely

toplessjeepchyck, 12/20/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I owned mine for about 4 yrs and only sold during a relocation. When I sold it I had over 260K miles on it and it still ran quiet enough to where if I was sitting still I couldn't tell if it was running without the tach. I used this vehicle to haul everything, 800 lbs of gravel for the pool up a steep incline, riding lawn mower fit in the back for the repair shop (seats out of course), to a gaggle of 7 kids (seats in) on mutiple 800 mile road trips pulling a loaded mid sized trailer. If I had to go back I probably wouldn't bother trying to chew the guy down a few hundred - was money very well spent. Every Chevy I had ever had has hit 250K miles. Go Chevy!

I still love it every day

marzon, 12/21/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought it as replacement for my 1989 pajero, wanted more high and space, never had regrets what so ever. I drive the astro every day, sun or snow. It does it very very well. It's proven very reliable, in almost a year just a service and an alternator. I service it myself, which is not so hard to do as long as you got a set of tools and means of getting access underneath (I put it on ramps) one of the other reviewers here says it's impossible to change te plugs... Well I have to seriously disagree on that! Use a pipe type spanner and a screw driver and it's done in a couple of minutes. My astro has a high roof fitted, still makes the 16 mpg, powerful engine and it hauls great

