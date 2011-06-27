Used 1990 Chevrolet Astro Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Mojave Beige
  • Ivory White
  • Onyx Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
