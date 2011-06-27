Used 1990 Chevrolet Astro CL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Beige
  • Gray Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Ivory White
