Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.0 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity170.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4191 lbs.
Gross weight5850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place170.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1659 lbs.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
