Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front reading lightsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity170.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4184 lbs.
Gross weight5850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place170.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1715 lbs.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Blue
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
