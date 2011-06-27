Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Astro Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,193
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room65 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight4184 lbs.
Gross weight5850 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height75 in.
Maximum payload1715 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Med Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Ivory White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Pewter
  • Blue
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
