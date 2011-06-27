Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Measurements
Height74.9 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Length189.8 in.
Width77.5 in.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Blue
