  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.3 cu.ft.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1914.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
