  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight4241 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1891.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Warm Gray Metallic
