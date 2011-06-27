  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room64.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity152 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1891.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
