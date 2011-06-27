Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$477
|$1,098
|$1,410
|Clean
|$435
|$1,000
|$1,290
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,051
|Rough
|$265
|$610
|$811
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$477
|$1,098
|$1,410
|Clean
|$435
|$1,000
|$1,290
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,051
|Rough
|$265
|$610
|$811
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$477
|$1,098
|$1,410
|Clean
|$435
|$1,000
|$1,290
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,051
|Rough
|$265
|$610
|$811
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$477
|$1,098
|$1,410
|Clean
|$435
|$1,000
|$1,290
|Average
|$350
|$805
|$1,051
|Rough
|$265
|$610
|$811