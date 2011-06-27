Used 1990 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1990 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)459.0/621.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Measurements
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Length176.8 in.
Width77.0 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
