What Are the Safest Small SUVs?

The safest compact and subcompact SUVs for 2026

The Subaru Forester is the safest small SUV you can buy today. With its standard bundle of advanced driver aids, all-wheel drive, and a low starting price of around $30,000, the Forester is today's best small SUV safety bargain. But its record of acing every component of the rigorous tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) truly elevates the Forester over its rivals. And that's good if safety is your top priority because, as you'll see below, the Forester can be pretty dull. It's slow, unpolished and not very lively (the non-hybrid model, anyway). Then again, it also excels off-road, with trail capabilities that outclass its competitors. 

Along with the Forester, we've gathered the rest of today's safest small SUVs, ranging from mainstream to luxury models. All meet the strictest standards of both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) — the U.S. government's leading road safety agency — and the nonprofit Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). Each SUV on this list earns both a five-star NHTSA rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. 

The latter is significant since it represents the IIHS' latest testing protocol, which factors in second-row passenger safety. To earn the IIHS' highest grade, the SUV has to score "Good" in the institute's updated frontal collision tests, which evaluates how well seat belts prevent rear passengers from sliding under them (called "submarining") and also how effectively they prevent rear passengers from hitting the front seats in a collision. These more stringent IIHS standards are why you won't see several popular models from Toyota, Honda and Chevrolet on the list. While most are still IIHS Top Safety Picks and still among the safest SUVs you can buy, they ultimately fell short in the updated test. To determine the final order of our list, we turned to our Edmunds rankings to account for other factors, including comfort, cargo space, power, style and fuel economy. 

Jump to:
Subcompact SUVs
Subcompact SUVs

Honda HR-V

2026 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV Exterior

The Honda HR-V is built for urban life. This extra-small SUV's performance is sleepy — it needs more than 10 seconds to reach 60 mph — but it compensates with lithe handling and a smooth ride suited for city streets. It's also pretty efficient, delivering a max EPA-estimated 28 mpg combined. We saw even better results in our real-world testing at around 31 mpg, but adding a few passengers will tax any gains as the HR-V's underpowered engine struggles to keep up. Cargo space is pretty good at 24.4 cubic feet, and the flat-folding rear seats deliver great real-world utility. 

The small Honda offers a comprehensive suite of driver aids, including adaptive cruise control and lane centering, but we found them overly sensitive. The brakes also felt slow to respond under cruise control. Still, the HR-V is a safe, practical and easy-to-drive pick for the daily commute.

Edmunds Rating: 6.3 (out of 10)

Shop all new Honda HR-Vs for sale
Read our 2026 Honda HR-V review 

Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 blurs the line between economy and luxury. Performance is a highlight; with the optional turbo engine, it covers 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds, making it a class leader both in speed and handling. At 25 mpg combined, though, the turbo is only average in fuel economy. The base engine is more affordable and slightly better at 27 mpg combined. 

The CX-30's safety tech, including its smooth adaptive cruise control, is impressive and the CX-30's interior feels a notch above most rivals. Cargo utility is a mixed bag, though. The 20.2 cubic feet of space is decent, and the wide hatch makes for easy loading, but the rear seats fail to fold flat and there's not a lot of depth between the hatch and back of the rear seats. Top safety scores and impressive performance make the CX-30 a sophisticated, driver-centric choice.

Edmunds Rating: 6.1 (out of 10)

Shop all new Mazda CX-30 SUVs for sale
Read our 2026 Mazda CX-30 review 

Compact SUVs

Tesla Model Y

Blending performance with practicality and top safety scores, the Tesla Model Y remains a powerhouse electric SUV. It sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and slows with excellent regenerative braking that allows for one-pedal driving. The Model Y's handling is dull, but the ride is comfortable and the powertrain is efficient, delivering up to 321 miles of range. Inside, there's a massive 33 cubic feet of cargo space. The Tesla can even tow up to 3,500 pounds, about the same as some other larger electric SUVs. 

While EVs like the Model Y aren't fundamentally safer than gas-engine cars in collisions, they have certain advantages. Their long, low-mounted battery packs lower the SUV's center of gravity, reducing rollover risk, and contributing a structural rigidity that gas cars lack. The absence of an engine also makes for larger, more effective crumple zones. Most notably, the Model Y's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) suite sets a high bar for driver assistance, navigating city streets and intersections with sophistication, making it a tech-forward choice for the modern commuter. 

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Tesla Model Y review

Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70's bold styling draws you in, but its robust performance and standard advanced driver aids give it an edge in this class. The GV70 covers 0-60 mph in just 6 seconds, complemented by exceptional ride comfort and stable handling. Even with its punchy engine, the Genesis gets a respectable 23 mpg combined. 

Inside, there's a generous 28.9 cubic feet of cargo space with rear seats that fold flat for added utility. It also matches the rival Tesla Model Y's 3,500-pound towing capacity. An extensive standard suite of driver aids includes Highway Driving Assist, which reduces fatigue with stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and even GPS data to prepare for upcoming curves. It's not hands-free, but still helps make the GV70 a sophisticated, high-value alternative to traditional luxury rivals. There's also an all-electric GV70 that earns the same top safety ratings from NHTSA and IIHS. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Shop all new Genesis GV70s for sale
Read our 2026 Genesis GV70 review

Hyundai Tucson

2026 Hyundai Tucson exterior

If you prefer comfort over urgency, consider the Hyundai Tucson. While it's one of the slowest in its class, stumbling to 60 mph in 10.2 seconds, it redeems itself with class-leading ride quality. We'd expect better efficiency than its 26-28 mpg combined given the sluggish performance, but hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, though pricier, offer better performance and fuel economy. 

The Tucson is practical though, with a massive 38.7 cubic feet of cargo space, low liftover height and flat floor. Adaptive cruise control excels in traffic (though we found the parking sensors overly sensitive). Backed by a class-leading warranty, the Tucson is a top pick for buyers seeking affordable safety, utility and comfort.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Shop all new Hyundai Tucsons for sale
Read our 2026 Hyundai Tucson review

Kia Sportage

Like its Hyundai Tucson corporate counterpart, the Sportage is defined by its cavernous utility and relaxed demeanor. It offers one of the roomiest interiors among compact SUVs, with nearly 40 cubic feet of cargo space, but the Sportage is slow, slow, slow. Taking 9.5 seconds to reach 60 mph, passing maneuvers require careful planning, especially when loaded with gear. And at a max 28 mpg combined, fuel economy is only average. 

The Sportage has a slight edge on the Tucson in cargo space and is incrementally faster, but the Tucson's better ride quality makes it the more polished pick. Both suffer from underwhelming base engines, making their respective hybrid versions smarter, if pricier, options. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Shop all new Kia Sportages for sale
Read our 2026 Kia Sportage review 

Mazda CX-50

2026 Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

Like the smaller CX-30, the Mazda CX-50 is a driver-focused crossover with quick-witted handling and punchy performance from its optional turbocharged engine. Its refined interior is closer to European luxury than Japanese economy, and it offers a complement of driver aids such as responsive stop-and-go adaptive cruise control that excels in traffic. But the CX-50's performance comes at the expense of utility. Its 31.4 cubic feet of cargo space is among the smallest in the class. Fuel economy is also only average at 26 mpg combined for the base engine. 

While the CX-50's somewhat rugged look doesn't translate to any kind of true off-road ability, the SUV does offer up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity — about average for the class, but something to consider if you're cross-shopping the CX-30.

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)

Shop all new Mazda CX-50s for sale
Read our 2026 Mazda CX-50 review 

Subaru Forester

The rugged outlier of our list, the Forester trades on-road refinement for genuine off-road capability. The non-hybrid version is undeniably slow — 9.2 seconds to 60 mph — but standard all-wheel drive and generous ground clearance make it formidable enough for tough trails, especially in Wilderness trim. The Forester's boxy design also offers exceptional real-world cargo space, rivaling the Toyota RAV4 for usable room. And if you want to pull a small trailer and get off the grid, the Wilderness trim can tow up to 3,500 pounds. 

While the EPA estimates it gets a max 29 mpg combined, the Forester only returned around 25 mpg in our testing. We haven't tested the new hybrid version yet, but it promises more powerful acceleration and an estimated 35 mpg combined. We found the Forester's in-car tech a bit dated compared to rivals, but the robust bundle of standard driver aids, all starting for around $30,000, makes the Forester an excellent bargain in safety and capability. The Forester also has the distinction of acing nearly every component of IIHS testing, including the institute's updated rear-passenger safety standards. Thus far, only the Genesis GV70 can claim the same (although the GV70 falls short in other individual tests), thus our confidence in naming the Forester today's safest compact SUV. 

Edmunds Rating: 5.8 (out of 10)

Shop all new Subaru Foresters for sale
Read our 2026 Subaru Forester review

