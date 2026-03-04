Except for its baffling name, the Toyota bZ4X struggles to stand out in an increasingly competitive electric SUV class. Yet it remains one of the few to make the top cut with both the NHTSA and the IIHS. Note that this is based on the 2025 model. A refreshed 2026 model arrived with more range and improved performance — plus a shorter, simpler bZ name — but the same mechanical and structural foundation. We wouldn't expect its safety ratings to change, meaning this regulatory applause should also apply to the vastly improved 2026 bZ. It offers a comfortable ride, roomy rear seat, and user-friendly tech with Google-based navigation. The cabin is quiet, there's a robust list of driver aids, and Toyota offers a year of complimentary charging.

In addition to adaptive cruise and lane centering, the bZ4x and its bZ successor offer light braking and steering assist in curves to maintain distance from a car or cyclist ahead, even when cruise control isn't active. The Toyota also allows for hands-free driving at less than 25 mph on certain highways — perfect for rush-hour headaches. The bZ4x's current maximum EPA range of 252 miles trails competitors (and we saw significantly less in our real-world testing) and it charges slowly, both deficiencies Toyota addressed for the bZ. It now charges at 150 kilowatts and offers a maximum of 314 miles of range.

Edmunds Rating: 5.8 (out of 10)



IIHS testing protocol and Edmunds methodology

The Top Safety Pick+ designation is significant since it represents IIHS' latest testing protocol, which factors in second-row passenger safety. To earn the IIHS' highest grade, the SUV has to score "Good" in the institute's updated frontal collision tests, which evaluate how well seat belts prevent rear passengers from sliding under them (called "submarining") and also how effectively they prevent rear passengers from hitting the front seats in a collision. These more stringent IIHS standards are why you won't see several popular models you might expect on the list. While several are still IIHS Top Safety Picks or NHTSA five-star honorees (which are still among the safest SUVs you can buy), they ultimately fell short in the updated test.

To determine the final order of our list, we turned to our Edmunds rankings to account for other factors, including cargo space, comfort, power, style and fuel economy. While you'll see that the Honda Passport is our highest-rated pick of this elite group, the Mach-E earns the title of "safest" given its standard and available depth of safety features.

Note that defining a midsize SUV is tricky, especially since some three-row SUVs (which we also covered) could be classified as "midsize." For our purposes here, we'll stick to two-row SUVs that are roughly 5-10 inches shorter than their three-row counterparts, assuming they have one. The Passport, for example, is essentially a chopped Honda Pilot. Additional width — a measurement usually around 75 inches — also typically distinguishes a midsize from a smaller compact SUV.



