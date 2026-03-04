What Are the Safest Midsize SUVs?

Here are five highly rated midsize SUVs to consider

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the safest midsize SUV you can buy today. It's a tight finish in a small class of SUVs that are all top-rated by government and private safety regulators, but ultimately the Mach-E's combination of excellent crash test scores and cutting-edge BlueCruise hands-free driving system put it over the top on our list. That said, this doesn't mean the Mach-E is the only safe SUV on sale today, which is why we've gathered a varied list of today's safest midsize SUVs. It's a small group, but all earn both a five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). 

Click here for notes on IIHS testing protocol and Edmunds methodology for this list. 

Honda Passport

The Honda Passport received a comprehensive overhaul for 2026, kicking off the second generation of the recently rebooted SUV. Readers of a certain age will remember a quickly forgotten Isuzu-based Passport from the 1990s, but today's version offers more staying power as a practical two-row midsize SUV that prioritizes utility and interior space. It's mechanically related to the three-row Pilot, but with a boxier, more rugged aesthetic and a cavernous 44 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row.

The Passport's punchy V6 engine can feel a little sluggish for highway passing but otherwise feels alert and lively in most driving. Drivers looking for some off-road capability can opt for the TrailSport trim with its all-terrain tires and skid plates. All-wheel drive comes standard and doesn't extract too stiff a price in fuel efficiency, at 21 mpg combined. The Passport's driver aids are fairly typical for the class, although standard front and rear parking sensors are a nice touch. Overall, it's a great pick for families or adventurers who want plenty of cargo space but don't need a third row.  

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Shop all new Honda Passports for sale
Read our 2026 Honda Passport review

Ford Mustang Mach-E

See Edmunds pricing data

Has Your Car's Value Changed?

Used car values are constantly changing. Edmunds lets you track your vehicle's value over time so you can decide when to sell or trade in.

Price history graph example
See pricing history


Mustang purists may never accept it, but if the Mach-E is Ford's vision of an electric pony car, we're here for it. Its distinct long-hatchback design, a powerful 480-hp GT trim, range of up to 320 miles, and reasonable starting price in the low $40,000s make the Mach-E a compelling pick. And being one of the safest midsize SUVs doesn't hurt. 

The Mach-E comes with essential aids like blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, reverse brake assist and evasive steering assist. But it also offers BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free highway driving system that works on many major U.S. highways (and continues to grow as the mapping system builds out). BlueCruise has automatic lane change and lane centering that can "detect" larger vehicles nearby (a semi-truck, for example) and subtly give them an extra-wide berth. The Mach-E could use a smoother suspension and faster charging times, but overall it's a pick that should merit a chance from the purists.

Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)

Shop all new Ford Mustang Mach-Es for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E review

Mazda CX-70

Essentially a two-row version of Mazda's larger CX-90 SUV, the CX-70 is an athletic premium midsize SUV. A 340-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder engine helps it dash from 0 to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds with surprising efficiency (25 mpg combined), and the CX-70 handles with more agility than most rivals. (There's also a plug-in hybrid version for improved economy.) Almost 40 cubic feet of cargo space makes the CX-70 practical too, and impeccable cabin details make it feel like a Lexus. 

But sharp handling comes with a price, notably firm seats and a firm ride. Rear legroom is also tight and feels more like a compact SUV than a true midsize. The CX-70 is also one of the pricier midsize picks. A full complement of driver aids is a strength, though, including adaptive cruise control, lane centering and intersection assist (which can brake if the car detects a potential left-turn collision). The CX-70 also offers safe exit warning, which can sound an alert if someone opens a door into the path of a car or bicycle coming up from behind.  

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

Shop all new Mazda CX-70s for sale
Read our 2026 Mazda CX-70 review

Nissan Murano

2025 Nissan Murano Platinum

The latest Nissan Murano, recently redesigned in 2025, opts for a bold look and "comfort-first" approach in the midsize class. We liked the Murano's former V6, but the new turbocharged four-cylinder impresses with quicker acceleration and a smoother drive aided by its nine-speed automatic (a vast improvement over the old continuously variable transmission). Like the CX-70's cabin, the Murano's interior feels more premium than its price suggests, and it's the only midsizer on this list to offer massaging front seats. The soft suspension also contributes to a comfortable, luxury-like ride. 

The Murano's stylish design takes a toll on cargo space, though, with a tapering roofline that leaves just 33 cubic feet of cargo space. The Murano's list of driver aids is strong and includes ProPilot Assist, a "hands-on" adaptive cruise and lane centering system. While not as advanced as the Mach-E's BlueCruise, ProPilot is one of the smoothest systems we've tested for acceleration and braking. The "invisible hood" top-down camera view is also a nice touch. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.2 (out of 10)

Shop all new Nissan Muranos for sale
Read our 2026 Nissan Murano review 

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Picture

The Atlas Cross Sport's surprising agility and roomy cabin make it one of the better midsize SUV picks, and its "baby Audi" styling doesn't hurt either. The budget interior materials, though, feel disappointing for the VW's price. The tech in the Atlas also got mixed reviews among our editors. Some noted that the Atlas' touchscreen and user interface were not intuitive, while others found them easy to use. 

Still, the Cross Sport is exceptionally practical. The huge interior offers plenty of passenger room and 40.3 cubic feet of cargo space, nearly matching the class-leading Passport. It can also tow up to 5,000 pounds. Only the Passport and CX-70 can claim the same. The Cross Sport also comes with an impressive standard list of driver aids, including hands-on adaptive cruise, lane centering and blind-spot intervention that can steer you away from an errant lane change. It's also one of the few midsizers to offer an automated self-steering parking system.

Edmunds Rating: 6.1 (out of 10)

Shop all new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports for sale
Read our 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport review

Toyota bZ4x

Except for its baffling name, the Toyota bZ4X struggles to stand out in an increasingly competitive electric SUV class. Yet it remains one of the few to make the top cut with both the NHTSA and the IIHS. Note that this is based on the 2025 model. A refreshed 2026 model arrived with more range and improved performance — plus a shorter, simpler bZ name — but the same mechanical and structural foundation. We wouldn't expect its safety ratings to change, meaning this regulatory applause should also apply to the vastly improved 2026 bZ. It offers a comfortable ride, roomy rear seat, and user-friendly tech with Google-based navigation. The cabin is quiet, there's a robust list of driver aids, and Toyota offers a year of complimentary charging.

In addition to adaptive cruise and lane centering, the bZ4x and its bZ successor offer light braking and steering assist in curves to maintain distance from a car or cyclist ahead, even when cruise control isn't active. The Toyota also allows for hands-free driving at less than 25 mph on certain highways — perfect for rush-hour headaches. The bZ4x's current maximum EPA range of 252 miles trails competitors (and we saw significantly less in our real-world testing) and it charges slowly, both deficiencies Toyota addressed for the bZ. It now charges at 150 kilowatts and offers a maximum of 314 miles of range.

Edmunds Rating: 5.8 (out of 10)

Shop all new Toyota bZ4x SUVs for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota bZ4X review

IIHS testing protocol and Edmunds methodology

The Top Safety Pick+ designation is significant since it represents IIHS' latest testing protocol, which factors in second-row passenger safety. To earn the IIHS' highest grade, the SUV has to score "Good" in the institute's updated frontal collision tests, which evaluate how well seat belts prevent rear passengers from sliding under them (called "submarining") and also how effectively they prevent rear passengers from hitting the front seats in a collision. These more stringent IIHS standards are why you won't see several popular models you might expect on the list. While several are still IIHS Top Safety Picks or NHTSA five-star honorees (which are still among the safest SUVs you can buy), they ultimately fell short in the updated test. 

To determine the final order of our list, we turned to our Edmunds rankings to account for other factors, including cargo space, comfort, power, style and fuel economy. While you'll see that the Honda Passport is our highest-rated pick of this elite group, the Mach-E earns the title of "safest" given its standard and available depth of safety features.

Note that defining a midsize SUV is tricky, especially since some three-row SUVs (which we also covered) could be classified as "midsize." For our purposes here, we'll stick to two-row SUVs that are roughly 5-10 inches shorter than their three-row counterparts, assuming they have one. The Passport, for example, is essentially a chopped Honda Pilot. Additional width — a measurement usually around 75 inches — also typically distinguishes a midsize from a smaller compact SUV. 


SPONSORED CONTENT 

2026 Mazda CX-5

SPONSORED CONTENT 

2026 Mazda CX-5

2026 Mazda CX-5

Thoughtful design and intuitive features keep up with how you live, so every drive feels more natural and every road more rewarding.

Visit the Edmunds Family Buying Guide
Learn More
 
by

Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

edited by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top