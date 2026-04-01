What Are the Safest Luxury SUVs?

Safety isn't just a luxury for today's priciest SUVs — it's a necessity

The safest luxury SUV today is the Mercedes-Benz GLE, which does the best at blending safety and indulgence. Today's luxury SUVs don't just need to pamper; they also need to protect. High-grade leather, powerful performance, and room to spread out alone aren't enough to stand out when commanding high five-digit prices. Most modern luxury SUVs come with active driver aids, such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning, and many go further with features including steering assist and hands-free driving.

While few modern luxury SUVs could be considered unsafe — most earn at least four (out of five) stars from the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and at least second-place honors from the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) — the GLE meets today's most stringent NHTSA and IIHS crash safety standards but also tops its rivals with cutting-edge tech and patrician levels of comfort. The GLE isn't the only luxury SUV that tops the list with safety regulators, though. Here we've gathered nine other luxury leaders, each earning both a five-star NHTSA rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award for their 2026 models. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The midsize GLE sits atop our list for its safety and its high luxury standards. Most people associate Benz with luxury, but like European rival Volvo, Mercedes has innovated several safety features now common to all modern cars, including crumple zones, antilock brakes and stability control. The GLE adds modern guardrails such as a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, and evasive steering assist (helps prevent turning or drifting into oncoming traffic) to make it among the safest luxury SUVs available today. 

But safety isn't the only reason to buy the GLE. It comes standard with two rows of seats, and a third row is optional on most trims (although it's best suited for kids). It's available in versions that range from mild to wild (603 hp) and even as a plug-in hybrid with nearly 60 miles of available range. And if you like the GLE but want something smaller, the comparable GLC also earns top honors from both safety organizations. 

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

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Rivian R1S

Blending sports-car speed with rugged utility, the Rivian R1S is a powerhouse electric SUV that can reach 60 mph in a blistering 2.9 seconds. It can tow up to 7,770 pounds, and it has a spacious three-row cabin and acres of cargo space. And with up to 410 miles of range, the R1S can travel farther on a single "fill" than most gas-powered rivals. But whether the R1S is a true luxury SUV or not is debatable. Its lofty price places it firmly in the luxury space, but if you're expecting lush leather, rich wood trim or massaging seats, you may be disappointed. 

What isn't up for debate is the R1S' safety package. Like most electric cars, the R1S' absence of a gas engine gives it larger crumple zones, and its floor-level battery pack creates a low center of gravity, which helps reduce rollover risk. The Rivian also comes with a full bundle of driver aids, including hands-free driving on specific mapped highways. In our testing, the system wasn't as natural or responsive as Mercedes' system, for example, but it was still commendable. Overall, the R1S is a versatile, high-tech adventurer with more raw performance and utility than traditional luxury refinement.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

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BMW X5

2026 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid

The BMW X5's luxurious, high-tech cabin and agile handling make it a favorite of driving enthusiasts who need family utility, but long for a sports car experience. Like its GLE rival, the X5 comes in a few flavors, from the potent 375-horsepower standard model to the 523-hp V8-powered M60i trim. There's also a plug-in hybrid that gets about 38 electric miles. 

In addition to impressive in-car tech, which includes about 27 inches' worth of instrument and infotainment screens and advanced voice recognition, the X5 also offers a limited suite of standard driver aids (blind-spot and lane departure warning systems) and options such as lane keeping assistance, backup assistant (the X5 can retrace your path in reverse for 150 feet), and hands-free driving at speeds up to 80 mph. The X5 is due for a full redesign for 2027, but we'd expect it to remain a class leader in safety. For something smaller but just as safe, the X3 is an excellent alternative.

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)

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Infiniti QX80

2026 INFINITI QX80 Autograph

Redesigned in 2025, the QX80 quickly ascended the ranks from mid-pack mediocre to one of our favorite luxury SUVs. It seats seven or eight passengers in roomy comfort, rides smoothly thanks to an air suspension, and offers ample cargo space behind the third row. A standard 450-hp twin-turbo V6 gives the Infiniti QX80 plenty of power, including the capacity to tow up to 8,500 pounds.  

The QX80 doesn't skimp inside the cabin either, with cooled and massaging seats in the first two rows, optional diamond-stitched leather and a Google-based infotainment system. It's not quite as polished as its Benz or BMW rivals, but the QX80 offers premium Japanese style and quality at an attractive price. That extends to its advanced semi-hands-free driving system, which isn't as seamless as its peers but still nicely ties together the Infiniti's array of driver and safety aids. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

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Audi Q5

2026 Audi Q5

The Q5 isn't as lush as its Benz GLC rival or as snappy as the BMW X3, but it's a solid all-around compact luxury pick. It handles with respectable agility and has enough power to make curvy roads interesting while preserving a smooth ride and relaxed attitude. A standard package of blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and front and rear parking sensors also contributes to relaxed drivers, while adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and head-up display are available on higher trims. Like the BMW X5, the Q5 offers reverse assist, which can steer the Q5 out of a spot by retracing its last 150 feet. 

The Q5's cabin offers high-quality trim and leather and a 14.5-inch touchscreen. Reclining rear seats are a nice touch. If you need more room or three rows, the Audi Q7 also aces NHTSA and IIHS tests as does the Q8 (the Q7's two-row counterpart) and the Q6 E-tron if you prefer to go electric. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)

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Genesis GV80

2026 Genesis GV80

The Genesis GV80 is a sophisticated, value-packed alternative to its German luxury rivals. It combines V6 performance, striking Bentley-inspired design, high-quality materials and a well-controlled ride. Like the BMW X5, the GV80 also comes with a 27-inch combo display for digital gauges and infotainment. Higher trim levels pack on the luxury with premium leather, massaging front seats and cooled rear seats. 

An impressive package of driver aids includes adaptive cruise and lane centering for low-effort (but hands-on) semi-autonomous driving, but there are a handful of other thoughtful features on higher trims: a blind-spot camera for a live view of the adjacent lanes, a head-up display, and a digital rearview mirror that displays a live view from behind the car. It's hard to beat the GV80's standard 10-year warranty, too. Want something smaller? Consider the GV70 or Electrified GV70. Even smaller and electric? The GV60 checks both boxes. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

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Lexus NX

The NX is one of Lexus' smallest SUVs but also its safest. Slotting between the subcompact UX and midsize RX models, the NX is the only Lexus SUV to top both NHTSA and IIHS safety lists. Our standard caveat applies: That doesn't mean the larger Lexus shuttles (or smaller, in the case of the UX) are any less safe, only that the NX surpasses them in the most current crash test standards. It's part of what makes the NX a stress-free choice in today's luxury SUVs. You don't get pulse-pounding performance but instead poise and predictability. 

Top-notch build quality, impressive cargo space and standard all-wheel drive make the NX a solid value, but its comprehensive bundle of driver aids help put it over the top. They include adaptive cruise control with "curve management" (slows the NX if it enters a curve too quickly), lane centering, and emergency steering assist to help you stay in your lane if you need to suddenly dodge an oncoming obstacle. There's also front-traffic alert and rear seat safe exit, which helps prevent a door from being opened into an oncoming vehicle or cyclist. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

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Lincoln Nautilus

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label

Lincoln set the pace for luxury SUVs nearly 30 years ago with the iconic Navigator. Today the automaker turns its attention to making long-distance travel as effortless as possible with its innovative BlueCruise hands-free driving system. It's available on the Nautilus' higher trims and allows for true hands-free driving on more than 130,000 miles of mapped roadway in North America. Among the features grouped under BlueCruise include automatic lane change (simply tap the turn signal stalk for a lane change) and "lane repositioning," which subtly moves the Nautilus away from larger vehicles like semi trucks when driving alongside. 

Inside, the Nautilus offers a sleek, modern take on American luxury, with premium leather, infinitely adjustable seats, a stunning 48-inch panoramic display for gauges and infotainment, and a vast expanse of cargo space that ranks near the top of class. Under the hood, the hybrid powertrain achieves up to 30 mpg combined, making it a solid pick for long and efficient highway miles. One of the few knocks on the Nautilus: BlueCruise is a subscription-based service after its trial period ends. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)

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Volvo XC90 

Volvo's three-row SUV threads a fine line between luxury and value, with European elegance and plenty of standard features (heated front and second-row seats, a crystal shift lever) at a cost less than its Audi, BMW or Mercedes peers. Volvo has been synonymous with safety since its beginnings, so it's no surprise that the XC90 earns top marks from both the NHTSA and IIHS and comes with a full slate of driver aids. They include less common features such as reverse automatic braking and road mitigation, the latter of which adds steering and braking to stop you from running off the road. The XC90's sensors can even detect large animals and apply the brakes in an emergency situation. 

The XC90 follows Volvo's formula of sleek interior design and high-quality materials — the Orrefors crystal shifter is a classy touch — although families needing a large third row might find the XC90 a little tight. Its 35 cubic feet of cargo space is pretty useful, though. The XC90 also offers three powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid T8 model with an estimated 32 miles of all-electric range. If you prefer EVs, the all-electric EX90 counterpart is also worth a look. It currently lacks a full NHTSA rating but earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ honor. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

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IIHS testing protocol and Edmunds methodology

The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ is significant because it reflects IIHS' latest testing protocol, which factors in second-row passenger safety. To earn the IIHS' highest grade, the SUV has to score "Good" in the institute's updated frontal collision tests, which evaluate how well seat belts prevent rear passengers from sliding under them (called "submarining") and also how effectively they prevent rear passengers from hitting the front seats in a collision. Surprisingly, popular models from Honda, Toyota and Chevrolet didn't make the list. While most are still IIHS Top Safety Picks (no plus) and still among the safest SUVs you can buy, they ultimately fell short in the updated test. 

To determine the final order of our list, we turned to our Edmunds rankings for all the concretes and intangibles: passenger room, cargo space, third-row comfort, power, style and fuel economy. Note that this list includes only crossover-style SUVs, those built on passenger-car platforms. For a roundup of the safest full-size SUVs built on truck-style body-on-frame platforms, check here.


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Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

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Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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