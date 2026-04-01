Volvo's three-row SUV threads a fine line between luxury and value, with European elegance and plenty of standard features (heated front and second-row seats, a crystal shift lever) at a cost less than its Audi, BMW or Mercedes peers. Volvo has been synonymous with safety since its beginnings, so it's no surprise that the XC90 earns top marks from both the NHTSA and IIHS and comes with a full slate of driver aids. They include less common features such as reverse automatic braking and road mitigation, the latter of which adds steering and braking to stop you from running off the road. The XC90's sensors can even detect large animals and apply the brakes in an emergency situation.

The XC90 follows Volvo's formula of sleek interior design and high-quality materials — the Orrefors crystal shifter is a classy touch — although families needing a large third row might find the XC90 a little tight. Its 35 cubic feet of cargo space is pretty useful, though. The XC90 also offers three powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid T8 model with an estimated 32 miles of all-electric range. If you prefer EVs, the all-electric EX90 counterpart is also worth a look. It currently lacks a full NHTSA rating but earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ honor.

Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

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IIHS testing protocol and Edmunds methodology

The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ is significant because it reflects IIHS' latest testing protocol, which factors in second-row passenger safety. To earn the IIHS' highest grade, the SUV has to score "Good" in the institute's updated frontal collision tests, which evaluate how well seat belts prevent rear passengers from sliding under them (called "submarining") and also how effectively they prevent rear passengers from hitting the front seats in a collision. Surprisingly, popular models from Honda, Toyota and Chevrolet didn't make the list. While most are still IIHS Top Safety Picks (no plus) and still among the safest SUVs you can buy, they ultimately fell short in the updated test.

To determine the final order of our list, we turned to our Edmunds rankings for all the concretes and intangibles: passenger room, cargo space, third-row comfort, power, style and fuel economy. Note that this list includes only crossover-style SUVs, those built on passenger-car platforms. For a roundup of the safest full-size SUVs built on truck-style body-on-frame platforms, check here.



