What Are the Safest Large SUVs?

The safest large SUV on the market today is the Jeep Wagoneer, which earns high marks on safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). But it's not the only big sport-ute that can keep you and your family secure; this list will help you find the safest large SUVs on the market today. We define "large" SUVs as those exceeding 200 inches in length, with body-on-frame construction that sets them apart from unibody three-row crossovers like the Kia Telluride. If safety is a top priority, you'll find the best of the bigs here.
NHTSA: 4 stars
IIHS: Top Safety Pick 2024
Edmunds Rating: 7.0 out of 10 (Grand Wagoneer)
Impressive scores from the government's top safety agency and the insurance industry make the Jeep Wagoneer one of today's safest SUVs. Complementing its class-leading towing capacity (10,000 pounds), the Wagoneer earned four out of five stars from the NHTSA and was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2024. Although IIHS hasn't updated its rating for 2025 or 2026, the current model hasn't changed and the Wagoneer still sets a high bar.
In individual tests for the NHTSA, the Wagoneer scored five stars (out of five) in both front and side crash tests, with three stars in the rollover test. In IIHS tests, the Wagoneer earned the institute's top score of "Good" in side crash and small front overlap tests, the latter which simulates a head-on collision with the car's front corner at about 40 mph. In 2024, the Wagoneer also earned a Good score on the moderate overlap front-end test, which simulates a head-on collision with nearly half of the front end. However, the updated moderate overlap test is more stringent, evaluating second-row passenger safety, and the Wagoneer's score dropped to Marginal.
The Wagoneer comes with a good bundle of advanced driver aids, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and lane keeping assistance, which can steer the SUV back into its lane if it starts to drift over the line. Optional safety features include intersection collision mitigation and a surround-view camera system. Edmunds hasn't rated the Wagoneer, but the Grand Wagoneer — more luxury, same SUV — earned a 7.0 (out of 10), making it one of our top five large SUV picks. For 2026, both models have been consolidated into the Grand Wagoneer badge.
Ford Expedition
NHTSA: 5 Stars
IIHS: Not rated
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 out of 10
The new-for-2025 Ford Expedition features advanced in-car tech, including big dual displays for digital gauges and infotainment, high-quality upholstery and trim, and a robust towing capacity of up to 9,600 pounds. The Expedition also earns top marks from the NHTSA, with a five-star overall rating; five stars in individual front and side crash tests; and three stars in the rollover test. The Expedition also met most of the NHTSA's criteria for active safety features such as forward collision warning and automatic braking, falling short only in the effectiveness of its lane departure warning feature. The IIHS has not issued an overall rating, but it gave the Expedition its top score of Good in side crash tests and Marginal (second-worst) in the front overlap test.
The Expedition comes with several standard driver aids, including blind-spot warning, lane centering, rear automatic braking, evasive steering assistance, intersection collision avoidance, and a surround-view camera system. It also offers the optional BlueCruise system for hands-free driving on premapped highways. Perhaps more of a convenience than safety feature, BlueCruise can help reduce driver fatigue. The Expedition Max extends the SUV's length by nearly a foot, while the Lincoln Navigator — essentially a luxury version of the Expedition — shares the same safety scores.
Chevrolet Suburban
NHTSA: 5 stars
IIHS: Not rated
Edmunds Rating: 6.4 out of 10
The Chevrolet Suburban is one of the original "big" SUVs, with a history of vastness dating back nearly 100 years. Today's model earned a five-star rating from the NHTSA, scoring five stars in both front and side crash tests and three stars in the rollover test. The Suburban also met all of the NHTSA's criteria for active safety features, such as forward collision warning, automatic braking and lane departure warning. The Suburban remains untested by the IIHS.
Standard and optional driver aids also include blind-spot warning, rear automatic braking, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system. Its unique Safety Alert Seat also vibrates if you attempt to change lanes with a vehicle in your blind spot. The Suburban offers its own hands-free driving system called Super Cruise. If you like the Suburban's safety record but prefer a bit more luxury and style, consider other GM models on the same platform, including the GMC Yukon, Yukon XL and Cadillac Escalade, which all share the Suburban's safety scores. If you don't need the Suburban's carrier-ship length, consider the shorter Chevy Tahoe instead. In Edmunds' ratings, the Yukon and Escalade score better than the Suburban, largely based on nicer interiors and luxury extras.
Nissan Armada
NHTSA: Not rated
IIHS: Top Safety Pick+ (2025)
Edmunds Rating: 6.4 out of 10
Despite nearly two decades in production, the 2025 Nissan Armada is the first model to earn an IIHS rating, and the top one at that: Top Safety Pick+. In individual front overlap and side crash tests, the Armada earned the institute's top score of "Good" and also earned kudos for its pedestrian safety systems. Additionally, it scored the second-highest rating ("Acceptable") for the effectiveness of its headlights and finally a Good+ — think of it as extra credit — for the ease of accessing and using its child car seat anchors. The NHTSA has not yet rated the Armada, but the feds said its driver aids met the minimum criteria; forward collision warning, automatic braking, supplemental braking force, and lane departure warning are standard.
The Armada is a fine choice if you need big SUV space and muscle but prefer to look outside the Detroit offerings. It offers a spacious third row and a respectable 8,500-pound towing limit that doesn't require a pricey towing package. For a little extra class, the Infiniti QX80 is a luxury version that shares the Armada's safety and strength. Although the Armada scores behind its American rivals in our Edmunds rankings, the QX80 fares better, making it our third highest-rated large SUV.
Rivian R1S
NHTSA: Not rated
IIHS: Top Safety Pick+
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 out of 10
The all-electric R1S is the renaissance SUV of our list, offering impressive range (up to 410 miles), legitimate off-road clearance and capability, up to 7,700 pounds of towing capacity, and ample cargo space. It has also earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award every year since 2023. The 2025 R1S was named a Top Safety Pick+, scoring "Good" in overlap and side crash tests, as well as for its pedestrian safety system and child seat use and accessibility. The R1S has not been rated by the NHTSA.
The R1S comes with a full complement of driver aids, similar to its competitors, including a hands-free highway driving system. Perhaps it's no surprise that the Rivian is our top-rated large SUV, scoring 7.8 and just edging out the Ford Expedition.
Toyota Sequoia
NHTSA: Not rated
IIHS: Good (partial)
Edmunds Rating: 6.3 out of 10
The Sequoia just squeaks onto our list with a partial rating by the IIHS, but it still deserves a mention. Toyota's largest SUV can tow up to 9,520 pounds — putting it among the top five in the class — and comes with a powerful, efficient V6 hybrid engine. Its personality ranges from a workhorse family SUV to a serious off-roader or an indulgent luxury liner. The Sequoia also offers the usual driver aids, along with lane keeping assistance, front and rear parking sensors, and a surround-view camera system.
Though it lacks an NHTSA rating, the Sequoia's driver aids meet the agency's performance standards, and it earned the IIHS' top scores of Good in the individual small overlap and side crash tests. While hardly comprehensive, the combined results give the Sequoia safety credibility to complement Toyota's high standards of fuel economy and reliability.
