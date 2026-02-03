What Are the Safest Large SUVs?

NHTSA: 4 stars

IIHS: Top Safety Pick 2024

Edmunds Rating: 7.0 out of 10 (Grand Wagoneer)

Impressive scores from the government's top safety agency and the insurance industry make the Jeep Wagoneer one of today's safest SUVs. Complementing its class-leading towing capacity (10,000 pounds), the Wagoneer earned four out of five stars from the NHTSA and was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2024. Although IIHS hasn't updated its rating for 2025 or 2026, the current model hasn't changed and the Wagoneer still sets a high bar.

In individual tests for the NHTSA, the Wagoneer scored five stars (out of five) in both front and side crash tests, with three stars in the rollover test. In IIHS tests, the Wagoneer earned the institute's top score of "Good" in side crash and small front overlap tests, the latter which simulates a head-on collision with the car's front corner at about 40 mph. In 2024, the Wagoneer also earned a Good score on the moderate overlap front-end test, which simulates a head-on collision with nearly half of the front end. However, the updated moderate overlap test is more stringent, evaluating second-row passenger safety, and the Wagoneer's score dropped to Marginal.

The Wagoneer comes with a good bundle of advanced driver aids, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning and lane keeping assistance, which can steer the SUV back into its lane if it starts to drift over the line. Optional safety features include intersection collision mitigation and a surround-view camera system. Edmunds hasn't rated the Wagoneer, but the Grand Wagoneer — more luxury, same SUV — earned a 7.0 (out of 10), making it one of our top five large SUV picks. For 2026, both models have been consolidated into the Grand Wagoneer badge.

Shop all new Jeep Wagoneer SUVs for sale

Read our 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer review

Ford Expedition