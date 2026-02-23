It's tempting to think of the Kia EV9 as an electric version of Telluride, the three-row SUV that has consistently topped our Edmunds rankings since its debut in 2020. But that's a bit of a disservice to the Telluride, which still sets a standard for family SUV comfort, utility and value. From its plush ride and classy interior to its adequate V6 engine and variety of trims (including the off-road-oriented X-Pro line), the Telluride delivers a lot for relatively little, starting at less than $40,000. That's why we give it the nod for today's safest SUV. While the electric EV9 makes a compelling case, the Telluride costs less but still comes with standard Highway Driving Assist, which allows for semi-autonomous driving (where the SUV can accelerate, brake and center itself in its lane). This is a boon for reducing traffic fatigue among rush-hour commuters.

The Telluride's tech isn't as slick as the EV9's, but that's likely to change with a redesign for 2027. (The Telluride is skipping the 2026 model year; our observations are based on the 2025 model.) While we don't know much about the next-gen Telluride's safety suite, we expect it to be as robust as that of its electric counterpart. The Hyundai Palisade sister SUV also deserves a mention, as it fares even better in our rankings (7.7 out of 10) and earned an NHTSA five-star rating. The Palisade narrowly misses Top Safety Pick+ status, though, scoring the second-highest rating of Acceptable in the IIHS' updated front overlap test.

Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)

Shop all Kia Tellurides for sale

Read our 2025 Kia Telluride review

Ford Explorer