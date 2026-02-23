What Are the Safest 3rd-Row SUVs?

Today's top safety-rated three-row family movers

The safest three-row SUV you can buy today is the Kia Telluride. Kia's big family SUV earns the highest marks possible from both the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). It's not the only 3rd-row SUV to do so, but the Telluride tops its rivals with a standard bundle of semi-autonomous driving features — typically optional or reserved for higher tiers among rivals — along with class-leading cargo space and an unmatched warranty. Apart from the Telluride, there are several other viable 3rd-row SUV options for those seeking something different or at a different price point. We've gathered the 10 best examples, ranging from mainstream to luxury models, that meet the most rigorous safety testing standards of today. Each SUV on this list earns both a five-star NHTSA rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.

Click here for notes on IIHS testing protocol and Edmunds methodology for this list. 

Kia EV9

It's fitting that an electric SUV tops our list. While EVs aren't inherently safer than gas-engine cars in collisions, they have certain advantages. Their low-mounted battery packs lower the SUV's center of gravity, reducing rollover risk, and contribute a structural rigidity that gas cars lack. The absence of an engine also makes for larger, more effective crumple zones. 

That all helps the EV9 top both the NHTSA and IIHS lists, but the roomy EV9 also seats up to seven, offers loads of cargo space (23.4 cubic feet behind the third row, plus a small frunk), and comes packed with features such as cooled and heated front seats, a power liftgate and a bundle of hands-on driver assist tech. The base trim's limited range (230 miles) and mild acceleration are best for local commutes, but better range and performance — up to 305 miles and nearly 400 horsepower — are available higher up the trim ladder. The mechanically related and brand-new Hyundai Ioniq 9 also deserves a mention. It shares many of the EV9's features and even scores slightly higher in our ratings (8.4). It's an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ but NHTSA hasn't tested it in full yet. 

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Kia EV9 review 

Kia Telluride 

It's tempting to think of the Kia EV9 as an electric version of Telluride, the three-row SUV that has consistently topped our Edmunds rankings since its debut in 2020. But that's a bit of a disservice to the Telluride, which still sets a standard for family SUV comfort, utility and value. From its plush ride and classy interior to its adequate V6 engine and variety of trims (including the off-road-oriented X-Pro line), the Telluride delivers a lot for relatively little, starting at less than $40,000. That's why we give it the nod for today's safest SUV. While the electric EV9 makes a compelling case, the Telluride costs less but still comes with standard Highway Driving Assist, which allows for semi-autonomous driving (where the SUV can accelerate, brake and center itself in its lane). This is a boon for reducing traffic fatigue among rush-hour commuters.  

The Telluride's tech isn't as slick as the EV9's, but that's likely to change with a redesign for 2027. (The Telluride is skipping the 2026 model year; our observations are based on the 2025 model.) While we don't know much about the next-gen Telluride's safety suite, we expect it to be as robust as that of its electric counterpart. The Hyundai Palisade sister SUV also deserves a mention, as it fares even better in our rankings (7.7 out of 10) and earned an NHTSA five-star rating. The Palisade narrowly misses Top Safety Pick+ status, though, scoring the second-highest rating of Acceptable in the IIHS' updated front overlap test. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)

Read our 2025 Kia Telluride review

Ford Explorer

The Explorer manages to pack three rows into stylish proportions that make it look smaller and sportier than it is. Its powerful engines range from a strong turbo four-cylinder to punchy V6s that cover 0-60 mph in a little over 5 seconds. There's also an Explorer for all tastes, ranging from the quick and sharp-handling ST to the off-road Tremor model. Standard and optional driver aids are ample, including the BlueCruise hands-free driving system that works on premapped roads and at up to highway speeds. With just 16.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row — and a tight third row at that — the Explorer sacrifices some utility to its rivals, although its 5,300-pound tow rating is a bit better than most. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.2 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Ford Explorer review

Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80

Drivers looking for an alternative to German or European luxury SUVs will find plenty to like about the GV80. Its smooth ride, quiet cabin and elegant design give it luxury credibility, while a class-leading warranty and generous complement of standard features — especially driver aids that cost extra on many rivals — make the GV80 a standout value. The GV80 doesn't come standard with a third row, though. It only comes on midtier trims, starting at around $70,000. It's not a particularly roomy third row and is best suited for kids, but at least access is easy. Like its Hyundai and Kia corporate counterparts, the GV80 also comes with a sophisticated hands-on driver assistance system. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Genesis GV80 review

Volkswagen Atlas

With only minor changes since its 2018 debut, the Atlas is one of today's longer-toothed three-row SUVs. But that doesn't stop it from being a top safety choice or compelling family hauler. The Atlas feels positively vast inside, with plenty of room in all three rows and nearly class-leading cargo space. It also pulls decent performance from its turbo four-cylinder engine with respectable fuel economy, and it comes with several advanced driver aids like active blind-spot intervention. The Atlas is due for a redesign, likely for the 2027 model year, which should bring more advanced in-car tech and fresh styling. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Volkswagen Atlas review

Volvo XC90

Volvo has staked its reputation on safety for decades, so it's no surprise to see the XC90 on this list. The Volvo three-row also treads a fine line between value and luxury, with European elegance and plenty of standard features (heated front and second-row seats, a crystal shift lever) at a price that undercuts its German rivals. The XC90 includes a host of driver aids, including less common features such as reverse automatic braking. Some of the touch-sensitive controls are more aesthetic than useful, and the XC90's in-car tech tends to be slow and buggy, but it's a minor complaint. The new EX90 electric counterpart also merits a look, scoring a little higher in our rankings (6.9 out of 10) and earning an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ honor, but it currently lacks a full NHTSA rating. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Volvo XC90 review 

Mazda CX-90

As might be expected from Mazda, its largest SUV is also very entertaining to drive. Mazda excels at baking its secret handling sauce into all of its models, and the CX-90 is no exception. Despite its size, the CX-90 simply drives like a larger version of a Mazda hatchback. All that agility, however, comes at the expense of cargo space and third-row room, where the CX-90 trails most rivals. 

Still, the CX-90's athletic feel, comfortable ride and polished interior make it feel closer to a luxury performance SUV than an ordinary family shuttle. And like the Volvo XC90, the Mazda also offers a plug-in hybrid version. It also achieves a five-star NHTSA rating and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Mazda CX-90 review 

Nissan Pathfinder

2026 Nissan Pathfinder front 3/4

The Nissan Pathfinder quietly continues to offer one of the best values in three-row SUVs, with its strong V6 engine, class-leading towing capacity (6,000 pounds), and roomy interior that includes an adult-friendly third row. The Pathfinder's standard driver aids include a basic hands-on system of stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and lane centering. We found the system a bit inconsistent, but it will still ease the fatigue of frequent rush-hour commutes. Recent tech updates, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, put the Pathfinder back on pace with its peers, but its cargo space — just 16.6 cubic feet behind the third row — falls short of the class leaders. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.5 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Nissan Pathfinder review

Audi Q7

2025 Audi Q7

If you're looking for safety, sport and luxury, you'll find it in the Q7. This big Audi has been a staple of luxury three-row SUVs for almost two decades for good reason. Sleek style with responsive power and handling makes it a magnet for performance-minded drivers. But its cutting-edge tech — ranging from multiple touchscreen displays to premium audio systems and advanced driver aids — also makes it practical and indulgent. The Q7's stop-and-go adaptive cruise control with lane centering gives it modest capability, and like most systems in this class, it's not hands-free but still helps reduce driver fatigue in traffic. Like many of the sportier three-row SUV options, the Q7 lacks cargo space — at 13.6 cubic feet behind the third row, it's one of the smallest — and the tapering roof makes the small third row feel even tighter. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.0 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Audi Q7 review

Infiniti QX60

Like its Nissan Pathfinder counterpart, the QX60 blends top safety scores with more luxury and style. It also bundles plenty of standard features that typically cost extra on its European competitors, including dual 12-inch displays, navigation and the ProPilot package of driver assist features. The latter includes extras such as reverse automatic braking and blind-spot intervention, while upper trim levels include features such as a digital rearview mirror and trailer sway control for a stable towing experience, handy considering the 6,000-pound rating. But also like the Nissan, the QX60 comes up short on cargo space. Even shorter, in fact, at just 14.5 cubic feet. 

Edmunds Rating: 5.7 (out of 10)

Read our 2026 Infiniti QX60 review

IIHS testing protocol and Edmunds methodology

The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ is significant because it reflects IIHS' latest testing protocol, which factors in second-row passenger safety. To earn the IIHS' highest grade, the SUV has to score "Good" in the institute's updated frontal collision tests, which evaluate how well seat belts prevent rear passengers from sliding under them (called "submarining") and also how effectively they prevent rear passengers from hitting the front seats in a collision. Surprisingly, popular models from Honda, Toyota and Chevrolet didn't make the list. While most are still IIHS Top Safety Picks (no plus) and still among the safest SUVs you can buy, they ultimately fell short in the updated test. 

To determine the final order of our list, we turned to our Edmunds rankings for all the concretes and intangibles: passenger room, cargo space, third-row comfort, power, style and fuel economy. Note that this list includes only crossover-style SUVs, those built on passenger-car platforms. For a round-up of the safest full-size SUVs built on truck-style body-on-frame platforms, check here.


