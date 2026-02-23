The safest three-row SUV you can buy today is the Kia Telluride. Kia's big family SUV earns the highest marks possible from both the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). It's not the only 3rd-row SUV to do so, but the Telluride tops its rivals with a standard bundle of semi-autonomous driving features — typically optional or reserved for higher tiers among rivals — along with class-leading cargo space and an unmatched warranty. Apart from the Telluride, there are several other viable 3rd-row SUV options for those seeking something different or at a different price point. We've gathered the 10 best examples, ranging from mainstream to luxury models, that meet the most rigorous safety testing standards of today. Each SUV on this list earns both a five-star NHTSA rating and an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.
