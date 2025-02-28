Best Used Sports Cars

There's an old saying that "Miata is always the answer," and at the end of the day, it's a pretty watertight claim. Backed by decades of development on both the street car and motorsport sides of the equation, the MX-5 is not only the quintessential Japanese roadster, but it's also one of the most tunable and customizable sports cars in automotive history.

Debuting in 2016, the fourth-generation ND Miata saw Mazda bring its rear-wheel-drive roadster back to its roots with a minimalist approach that brought the curb weight of the U.S.-spec cars down to a mere 2,300 pounds, while its aesthetic appeal was enhanced with more aggressive bodywork and a more sophisticated interior than its predecessor. Although its naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine only makes 181 hp and 151 lb-ft, the 2019 Miata can fire off sub 6-second sprints to 60 mph thanks in part to its lack of mass, a characteristic that also helps to make it one of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy.

Endlessly engaging whether you're at 10/10ths on the track or just cruising around town, the Miata represents a purity of purpose that remains unmatched today.

Average price: $29,548

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

2022-2025 Toyota GR86