Best Used Sports Cars

While it's not as budget-friendly as many of its competitors, the Civic Type R is the standard by which all other hot hatches are measured. Masterfully blending daily usability with performance that's genuinely stunning for a front-wheel drive compact, the Type R hits well above its weight class with poised and precise handling, gutsy turbocharged power and a near-perfect six-speed manual transmission.
This is a classic case of the result feeling like more than the sum of its parts. For example, the Type R's thrones are arguably the best sport seats available in a production car at any price, effectively combining high-g lateral support and everyday comfort in a way that few other automakers have ever achieved. Its front suspension, meanwhile, was purpose-built for Type R duty to eliminate the torque steer issues that typically arise when you send 315 horses exclusively to the front wheels.
And while its extroverted predecessor wore its intentions on its sleeve, Honda took a much more mature approach to the exterior design of the latest Civic Type R that makes this car feel more appropriate for the folks who can actually afford it. It's well equipped too: All FL5-generation Civic Type Rs are fully loaded with Bose premium audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a range of advanced driver assistance technology by default.
Average price: $45,235
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)
