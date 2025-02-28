Best Used Sports Cars

Performance comes in many sizes, shapes and price points

  • written by

With the average price of a new vehicle hovering near $50,000, the prospect of buying a car that offers head-turning good looks and a thrilling driving experience can seem out of reach today. Fortunately for us, the past decade has been especially kind to performance enthusiasts, and that equates to a second-hand market filled with great options at a wide range of price points.

Whether you're looking for corner-carving precision, tire-burning power, or simply to take on your favorite backroad in a sprightly roadster, there's something on this list of our favorite used sports cars that's guaranteed to put a smile on your face when you get behind the wheel.

The best used sports cars under $20,000

2017-2020 Fiat 124 Spider

Built alongside the ND-generation MX-5 Miata at Mazda's assembly plant in Hiroshima, Japan, the Fiat 124 shares the Miata's lightweight construction and endlessly entertaining chassis as well as its fantastic soft-top design.

Fiat put its own Italian spin on the formula with unique bodywork and interior flourishes, as well as its own 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. That boosted mill makes 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque in the Classica and Lusso trims, figures that outshined the early iterations of the ND Miata, while the Abarth model's less restrictive exhaust system bumped the horsepower figure to 164 hp. While you can't really go wrong with any trim offered for the Fiat 124 Spider, we're particularly fond of the Abarth not only for its livelier soundtrack and additional grunt but also due to its performance-focused chassis tuning and more aggressive look.

Average price: $18,815
Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

Shop all used Fiat 124 Spider sports cars for sale
Read our 2017 Fiat 124 Spider review

2016-2019 Subaru WRX

Although the WRX lacks the curvy two-door body that we usually associate with performance, it's long been a favorite of enthusiasts who want a sports car but need something with a bit more practicality.

Thanks to its full-time all-wheel-drive system and 268-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine, the WRX is sure-footed and has plenty of power on tap to pull you out of slow corners with authority. It's also one of the few sport-tuned vehicles that truly delivers on the promise of all-season driving fun. While the cabin isn't particularly luxurious and the distinctive baritone rumble of its exhaust may not be for everyone, the WRX offers a great balance of fun and pragmatism.

Average price: $18,319
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Shop all used Subaru WRX sports cars for sale
Read our 2019 Subaru WRX review

2017-2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Golf GTI has been an enthusiast favorite ever since the performance-tuned hot hatch first hit the scene back in 1976, and the seventh-generation car serves a particular high point for the storied badge.

Motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter direct-injected four-cylinder engine developing 220 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque (2019 models got a horsepower bump to 228 hp), the Mk7 GTI could be had with either a quick-shifting automatic transmission or a satisfying six-speed manual gearbox.

The interior is also nicer than you might expect for a budget-minded hatchback, and the GTI's refined chassis delivers an impressively composed ride, especially when equipped with the optional adaptive suspension dampers. All in, this performance-tuned Golf delivers great performance, hatchback practicality and a noticeably more upscale experience than many rivals in its segment.

Average price: $17,952
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Shop all used Volkswagen Golf GTI sports cars for sale
Read our 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI review

The best used sports cars under $30,000

2019-2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata

There's an old saying that "Miata is always the answer," and at the end of the day, it's a pretty watertight claim. Backed by decades of development on both the street car and motorsport sides of the equation, the MX-5 is not only the quintessential Japanese roadster, but it's also one of the most tunable and customizable sports cars in automotive history.

Debuting in 2016, the fourth-generation ND Miata saw Mazda bring its rear-wheel-drive roadster back to its roots with a minimalist approach that brought the curb weight of the U.S.-spec cars down to a mere 2,300 pounds, while its aesthetic appeal was enhanced with more aggressive bodywork and a more sophisticated interior than its predecessor. Although its naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine only makes 181 hp and 151 lb-ft, the 2019 Miata can fire off sub 6-second sprints to 60 mph thanks in part to its lack of mass, a characteristic that also helps to make it one of the most fuel-efficient sports cars you can buy.

Endlessly engaging whether you're at 10/10ths on the track or just cruising around town, the Miata represents a purity of purpose that remains unmatched today.

Average price: $29,548
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Shop all used Mazda MX-5 Miata sport cars for sale
Read our 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata review

2022-2025 Toyota GR86

We've been big fans of Toyota's rear-drive sport coupe ever since the Scion FR-S debuted alongside its mechanical twin, the Subaru BRZ, back in 2013. Toyota and Subaru introduced the second-generation versions of their joint project in 2022, and the updates only enhanced these cars' appeal.

A larger 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine with 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque replaced the 2.0-liter mill used in the first-generation cars. Although output gains of 23 hp and 28 lb-ft may seem modest on paper, the new powerplant makes significantly more torque in the midrange — right where the first-generation cars felt a bit underpowered — resulting in a car that feels much more responsive overall.

Fantastic chassis balance, excellent steering feel, and a revamped cabin with updated technology also make the GR86 a great choice for sports car enthusiasts who champion the principles of cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata but want something with a bit more room for passengers and cargo. Although you can't go wrong with the Toyota GR86 or the Subaru BRZ, we tend to lean toward the former due to its slightly stiffer suspension tuning and more streamlined bodywork.

Average price: $29,548
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Shop all used Toyota GR86 sports cars for sale
Read our 2022 Toyota GR86 review

2018-2021 Volkswagen Golf R

Like the GTI, the Golf R offers great handling without sacrificing ride quality and its cabin is noticeably classier than the interiors of its rivals, but the Golf R takes hot hatch performance several steps further with Haldex all-wheel drive and a healthy dose of horsepower. With 292 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque delivered to all four corners, the Mk7 Golf R delivers impressive acceleration whether you opt for the six-speed manual gearbox or the seven-speed automatic. And since it's a five-door hatchback, it also offers legitimate everyday utility that you won't find in traditional two-seater sports cars.

The ride is slightly stiffer than the GTI's, yet the Golf R remains comfortable enough for everyday use. Mk7-generation models also feature a balanced mix of touchscreen controls as well as physical buttons — which cannot be said about its successor. And while it's slightly heavier than the GTI, all-wheel drive gives the Golf R a substantial advantage in inclement weather.

Average price: $28,698
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)

Shop all used Volkswagen Golf R sports cars for sale
Read our 2019 Volkswagen Golf R review

The best used sports cars under $40,000

2018-2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

If you're after the definitive modern muscle car experience, look no further. While the Challenger isn't quite as nimble as its rivals from Ford and Chevrolet, it makes up for it with brute force, grand-touring comfort and undeniable curb appeal.

Available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic, the Challenger also offers room for adults in the back seat and a massive amount of trunk space. R/T Scat Pack models are equipped with a 6.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 that dishes out 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough grunt to roast the rear tires whenever the urge strikes.

The 2018 model year also ushered in the optional Widebody package, which extends the Challenger's fenders outward to accommodate wider wheels and tires. Models so equipped also score adaptive suspension dampers, package-specific wheels and tires, retuned steering and six-piston Brembo brakes up front.

Average price: $38,178
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Shop all used Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack sports cars for sale
Read our 2019 Dodge Challenger review

2023-2024 Toyota GR Corolla

Taking inspiration from rally cars, the GR treatment turns the unassuming Corolla hatchback into one of the most entertaining hot hatchbacks ever produced.

Outfitted with flared bodywork, the GR Corolla seriously ratchets up the fun factor with a 300-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine and an all-wheel-drive system that allows the driver to adjust the front-to-rear torque bias on the fly without sacrificing practicality. While the ride is stiffer than a standard Corolla and the interior doesn't offer much in the way of frills, the GR's sport seats are supportive and comfortable during long drives, and its engaging personality more than makes up for the compromise. A slick six-speed manual is the sole transmission on offer for 2023 and 2024 models, but an eight-speed automatic became optional for 2025.

Average price: $38,897
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Shop all used Toyota GR Corolla sports cars for sale
Read our 2023 Toyota GR Corolla review

2018-2022 Ford Mustang GT

Ford has spent decades refining the pony car formula with the Mustang, and it shows.

Introduced in 2015, the S550-generation Mustang ushered in independent rear suspension for all models, a change that improved ride quality as well as the Mustang's corner-carving prowess. By 2018, Ford had also fleshed out the Mustang lineup with an array of optional equipment and trim levels that allowed buyers to tailor their cars to their preferences.

Power in the standard GT comes from a 5.0-liter V8 with 460 hp and 420 lb-ft, but for our money, the 2019 Mustang Bullitt is the pick of the litter. A 20-hp bump gave the Bullitt a slight edge over the standard GT in terms of acceleration, but it's the unique five-spoke wheels, cue-ball shift knob, snarling model-specific exhaust and exclusive Highland Green paint that really set it apart from the rest of the pack. 2019-and-newer models equipped with the six-speed manual transmission also benefit from an automatic rev-matching downshift feature that makes these cars easier to wrangle both on and off the racetrack.

Average price: $35,807
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Shop all used Ford Mustang GT sports cars for sale
Read our 2019 Ford Mustang review

The best used sports cars under $50,000

2017-2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Although Chevrolet's switch to a mid-engine configuration for the eighth-generation Corvette gave the sports car icon a more exotic look and quicker off-the-line performance, there are a number of compelling reasons to look to the seventh gen for your American sports car fix. Not only did the C7 offer incredible performance for the price as well as a generous amount of cargo space for its size, it was also the last Corvette to be offered with a manual transmission.

Power comes from a 455-hp 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 that can propel the Stingray to 60 mph from rest in under 4 seconds, but the Corvette's sharp handling and surprisingly civil ride quality are perhaps its most impressive attributes, aided by optional magnetorheological adaptive dampers that effectively smooth out bumps or stiffen up the suspension as needed. The optional Z51 performance package is also worth seeking out, as it includes an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, forged wheels, larger brakes, a dry-sump oiling system and enhanced cooling, among other upgrades.

Average price: $46,348
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Shop all used Chevrolet Corvette sports cars for sale
Read our 2018 Chevrolet Corvette review

2023-2024 Honda Civic Type R

While it's not as budget-friendly as many of its competitors, the Civic Type R is the standard by which all other hot hatches are measured. Masterfully blending daily usability with performance that's genuinely stunning for a front-wheel drive compact, the Type R hits well above its weight class with poised and precise handling, gutsy turbocharged power and a near-perfect six-speed manual transmission.

This is a classic case of the result feeling like more than the sum of its parts. For example, the Type R's thrones are arguably the best sport seats available in a production car at any price, effectively combining high-g lateral support and everyday comfort in a way that few other automakers have ever achieved. Its front suspension, meanwhile, was purpose-built for Type R duty to eliminate the torque steer issues that typically arise when you send 315 horses exclusively to the front wheels.

And while its extroverted predecessor wore its intentions on its sleeve, Honda took a much more mature approach to the exterior design of the latest Civic Type R that makes this car feel more appropriate for the folks who can actually afford it. It's well equipped too: All FL5-generation Civic Type Rs are fully loaded with Bose premium audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a range of advanced driver assistance technology by default.

Average price: $45,235
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)

Shop all used Honda Civic Type R sports cars for sale
Read our 2023 Honda Civic Type R review

2015-2016 Porsche Cayman

It's no secret that Porsche's mid-engine coupe offers superb handling, an upscale interior, and top-notch fit and finish. But what you might not know is that later examples of the 981-generation Cayman and Cayman S can now be found for less than the average price of a new vehicle.

Although 50 grand still isn't enough coin to put you into a used Cayman GT4, it's worth noting that the 981 was the last generation of the Cayman in which all models used naturally aspirated flat-six engines. The current-generation 718 Cayman uses turbocharged flat-four engines on all models except for the GTS 4.0, GT4 and GT4 RS.

While the base 2016 Cayman's 2.7-liter flat-six (and its 275 hp and 213 lb-ft) is enough to keep things interesting, springing for a Cayman S will step things up substantially. The latter is powered by a 3.4-liter flat-six with 325 hp and 273 lb-ft, which is enough oomph to get a PDK automatic-equipped example to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. Opting for the six-speed manual transmission results in a sprint to 60 mph that's a tenth slower, but we think that having three pedals is well worth the penalty in this case.

Average price: $47,181 (2015-2016 Cayman and Cayman S)
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Shop all used Porsche Cayman sports cars for sale
Read our 2016 Porsche Cayman review