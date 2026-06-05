Avg. Used and New Car Payments in the U.S. — Updated May 2026

These are the average car payments by state, as determined by Edmunds data. Click on a state to view the avg. payment for different vehicle types. Use the toggle to see the used and new car payments.

New Car Payments
MTILMNUTNMPAGAIANVWYARKSTXIDMEVAFLWICASDOHMONYNDWACOMSAZMINCORNEOKKYAKHIPRLAINTNALWVSCNJVTDERIMDDCNHCTMA
  • $400 - $499
  • $500 - $599
  • $600 - $699
  • $700 - $799
  • $800 - $899
  • >$900
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Monthly Change in Car Payments

NovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruaryMarchApril$ Change Since Last Month
Avg. Used Vehicle Payment
$569
$568
$558
$560
$560
$572
+$12
Avg. New Vehicle Payment
$772
$781
$774
$775
$770
$772
+$2
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