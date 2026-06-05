These are the average car payments by state, as determined by Edmunds data. Click on a state to view the avg. payment for different vehicle types. Use the toggle to see the used and new car payments.
Avg. Used and New Car Payments in the U.S. — Updated May 2026
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Monthly Change in Car Payments
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|April
|$ Change Since Last Month
Avg. Used Vehicle Payment
$569
$568
$558
$560
$560
$572
+$12
Avg. New Vehicle Payment
$772
$781
$774
$775
$770
$772
+$2