Hands-on with the Zeekr lineup

Zeekr is known for its EVs, but recently unveiled the 9X SUV, a plug-in hybrid. Ironically, that was the one car unavailable for me to drive at the event, as it had better plans sitting in the company’s CES booth.

So at my disposal were the Zeekr 001, Zeekr X and Zeekr 7X. I also sampled a few products from Lynk & Co along with some Geely SUVs. But I spent my limited time primarily with this Zeekr trio.

I've heard from industry colleagues and many strangers on YouTube that Chinese cars are competitive in terms of build quality, but I still went in with some professional skepticism. The cars for us to drive came in from Mexico, and many of them had a few thousand miles on the clock. So not brand-new.

First, I drove the Zeekr X EV. It’s a small two-row electric SUV with an impressive interior. The ceiling is covered in suede, the dash with ambient lighting and metal — even the dang screen had a party trick where it slid across the dash for the passenger to access. For sharing so much in common with the Volvo EX30, the Zeekr X feels upmarket by comparison.

On the move, however, the Zeekr drove like a mirror image of the Volvo. Over 400 horsepower in such a small package makes for a spry little nugget. The brake pedal was too squishy and the rear end would wiggle under hard stopping, but hey, this is a city SUV, not a race car. After deeming the X a likable little car, I set my sights on the larger Zeekr 7X.