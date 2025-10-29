- Before Game 4, World Series ticket resale prices reached levels on par with used car payments and outright used car purchases.
How Much Car Could You Buy for the Cost of a World Series Ticket?
We crunched the numbers to show just how far that Game 5 splurge really goes
Editor’s note: The World Series resale ticket listing analysis detailed below was conducted by Edmunds midday Pacific time on October 28 — before the Blue Jays’ Game 4 win over the Dodgers. The data is reflective of resale figures listed publicly on StubHub for Game 5, which at the time was a possible World Series-clinching game for the Dodgers.
Before the disappointment of Game 4, Dodger fans were considering championship-level prices for Game 5 of the World Series. As Los Angeles buzzed with anticipation for a potential home-field clincher against the Toronto Blue Jays, resale listings for Game 5 soared to eye-popping highs — with some seats rivaling the cost of a luxury car payment or even a full-on used vehicle purchase.
The car-shopping experts at Edmunds did what they do best — analyze real-world data to help baseball fans, and all car shoppers, make sense of the market. Using average resale ticket listings from October 28, 2025, prior to the Blue Jays’ Game 4 win, along with Edmunds' used-vehicle transaction data in the Los Angeles market in Q3 2025, they put these shocking prices into perspective by translating the cost of a pair of seats into what that money could buy in monthly used car payments, or even an outright used car purchase.
Here's what our analysts uncovered, broken down by three different tiers of seats at Dodger Stadium:
The 'get-in' price
The average price yesterday in the Top Deck at Dodger Stadium for Game 5 was $1,960 for two tickets. For the same price as these bird's-eye-view seats, you could pay off five months of a used 2017 Honda Civic or a used 2018 Toyota RAV4.
The premium seats
For an upscale seating option down each baseline on the field level (Baseline Club Level), it'll cost a hefty $12,800 for two seats on average as of yesterday. In today's car market, you could put that cash toward two years of payments on a used 2019 BMW 5 Series or a used 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid.
The best seats in the house
For those behind-home-plate seats where you can be seen on TV (Dugout Club), the average pair of tickets was listed yesterday for $34,000. For that jaw-dropping amount, a Dodgers fan could entirely purchase (sans taxes and fees) a used 2024 Tesla Model Y, used 2023 Dodge Charger, or used 2022 Toyota Tacoma.
While ticket prices for the critical Game 5 might be striking, there's no shock in the sky-high car prices. Even used vehicles have seen monthly payments rise as interest rates and transaction prices remain elevated. According to Edmunds Q3 2025 transaction data, the average monthly car payment for a used vehicle was $565, up from $420 in the same quarter five years ago.
The bottom line
How do you put a price on sports history? Well, our analysts just did — and before Game 4, it turned out the going rate was roughly two years in a 5 Series for solid seats, or the full cost of a used 2024 Tesla Model Y for the best ones in the house.
It's a reminder that whether it's a big night at the ballpark or a car in your driveway, affordability pressures are everywhere.
Ticket pricing source: Ticket price estimates reflect publicly listed resale prices on StubHub as of midday Pacific Time on October 28, 2025, for Game 5 of the World Series (Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers — Wednesday, October 29, at Dodger Stadium). Prices represent the approximate average of verified “all-in” ticket listings (inclusive of fees) by seating tier: Top Deck, Baseline Club and Dugout Club.
Vehicle payment and pricing source: Edmunds vehicle payment equivalents are based on average financed transaction data for used vehicles at franchised dealerships within the Los Angeles Designated Market Area (DMA) during Q3 2025. Estimates reflect the average mix of down payments, interest rates, and loan terms observed in Edmunds’ dataset, excluding outlier transactions with down payments above $10,000.
General disclaimer: All prices are illustrative estimates and subject to change based on seat location, resale-market fluctuations, vehicle trim level, lender terms, taxes, and individual credit qualifications.