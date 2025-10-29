How Much Car Could You Buy for the Cost of a World Series Ticket?

The 'get-in' price

The average price yesterday in the Top Deck at Dodger Stadium for Game 5 was $1,960 for two tickets. For the same price as these bird's-eye-view seats, you could pay off five months of a used 2017 Honda Civic or a used 2018 Toyota RAV4.

The premium seats

For an upscale seating option down each baseline on the field level (Baseline Club Level), it'll cost a hefty $12,800 for two seats on average as of yesterday. In today's car market, you could put that cash toward two years of payments on a used 2019 BMW 5 Series or a used 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid.

The best seats in the house

For those behind-home-plate seats where you can be seen on TV (Dugout Club), the average pair of tickets was listed yesterday for $34,000. For that jaw-dropping amount, a Dodgers fan could entirely purchase (sans taxes and fees) a used 2024 Tesla Model Y, used 2023 Dodge Charger, or used 2022 Toyota Tacoma.

While ticket prices for the critical Game 5 might be striking, there's no shock in the sky-high car prices. Even used vehicles have seen monthly payments rise as interest rates and transaction prices remain elevated. According to Edmunds Q3 2025 transaction data, the average monthly car payment for a used vehicle was $565, up from $420 in the same quarter five years ago.

The bottom line

How do you put a price on sports history? Well, our analysts just did — and before Game 4, it turned out the going rate was roughly two years in a 5 Series for solid seats, or the full cost of a used 2024 Tesla Model Y for the best ones in the house.

It's a reminder that whether it's a big night at the ballpark or a car in your driveway, affordability pressures are everywhere.

Ticket pricing source: Ticket price estimates reflect publicly listed resale prices on StubHub as of midday Pacific Time on October 28, 2025, for Game 5 of the World Series (Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers — Wednesday, October 29, at Dodger Stadium). Prices represent the approximate average of verified “all-in” ticket listings (inclusive of fees) by seating tier: Top Deck, Baseline Club and Dugout Club.

Vehicle payment and pricing source: Edmunds vehicle payment equivalents are based on average financed transaction data for used vehicles at franchised dealerships within the Los Angeles Designated Market Area (DMA) during Q3 2025. Estimates reflect the average mix of down payments, interest rates, and loan terms observed in Edmunds’ dataset, excluding outlier transactions with down payments above $10,000.

General disclaimer: All prices are illustrative estimates and subject to change based on seat location, resale-market fluctuations, vehicle trim level, lender terms, taxes, and individual credit qualifications.