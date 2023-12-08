- The Wrangler was the longest tenured long-term vehicle we've ever had, it's been with us for over five years and 100,000 miles
- It spent the second half of its life as a video support vehicle, and you can spot it in the background of many of our off-road shoots.
- How much did it cost to keep the Wrangler running? Quite a bit.
Watch: It's (Finally) the End of the Road for Our 2018 Jeep Wrangler After 100,000 Miles
Our long-term Wrangler crossed the 100K mark and we take a (long) look back
The Edmunds long-term fleet has been home to many illustrious vehicles throughout the years, from a 1989 Yugo GVL to a Toyota Mirai to no fewer than three Jeep Wranglers in various forms. But the latest Wrangler to join us, a 2018 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, bears the proud distinction of being the vehicle we've both owned the longest and driven the farthest as it just cleared the 100,000-mile mark
In that time, it's served in many fuctions: a daily driver, a road trip companion, an off-road benchmark. In its latest role it has spent the last 50,000 miles or so as a support vehicle for our video team. That means it's been to nearly every off-road park in the Southwest (and beyond) and carried all of our gear, valuable team members, and even pets along the way.
This wasn't a role we envisioned for the Wrangler. We were actually prepared to sell it a few years ago when it was at 50,000 miles (and we even filmed a wrap-up video for it at the time). But it's stuck around and since then, it's gone out into the wilderness and come back every time. On the streets? Not really the case. Our maintenance costs and the time it's spent at the shop have gone up exponentially after it crossed that half-century-mile mark and the warranty ran out.
You can find out all the fun details about that and the rest of our nearly six years with the Wrangler in our official — and we mean it this time — wrap-up video! We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed the Jeep, which would be a lot.
Edmunds says
Though saying goodbye to the Wrangler is a somber occasion, we won't be left wanting. Our long-term Ford Bronco will now slide into place as a support vehicle for our video team, and if all goes according to plan, we'll let you know in a few years what 100,000 miles in the Ford felt like (and how much it cost us).