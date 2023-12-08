In that time, it's served in many fuctions: a daily driver, a road trip companion, an off-road benchmark. In its latest role it has spent the last 50,000 miles or so as a support vehicle for our video team. That means it's been to nearly every off-road park in the Southwest (and beyond) and carried all of our gear, valuable team members, and even pets along the way.

This wasn't a role we envisioned for the Wrangler. We were actually prepared to sell it a few years ago when it was at 50,000 miles (and we even filmed a wrap-up video for it at the time). But it's stuck around and since then, it's gone out into the wilderness and come back every time. On the streets? Not really the case. Our maintenance costs and the time it's spent at the shop have gone up exponentially after it crossed that half-century-mile mark and the warranty ran out.

You can find out all the fun details about that and the rest of our nearly six years with the Wrangler in our official — and we mean it this time — wrap-up video! We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed the Jeep, which would be a lot.