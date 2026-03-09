- Volvo has totally changed the way it thinks about and implements the software in its cars.
- The most important of all software is the various safety systems that go into all Volvos.
- But Volvo has found a way to hugely speed up software development, and the result is safer cars that work better.
How Software Will Make Volvo's Cars Safer, Sooner
Volvo's quest to become a "software-defined vehicle" company is largely in the name of safety
— Gothenburg, Sweden
Volvo's commitment to safety is paramount. The company that invented the seat belt has been obsessing over ways to make its cars safer for 99 years. But while that used to involve making bricks on wheels that were engineered for surviving crashes, the brand is taking a new approach as it moves toward being a company centered around software-defined vehicles.
Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo's head of software engineering, says the way the company used to develop its cars was robust but slow. Building a new roll structure that was better able to take the weight of a car during a rollover incident took half a decade, sometimes more. And while advancements in manufacturing and modeling techniques are making hardware development move a little faster these days, the biggest gains are coming on the software side.
Years, to months, to one day
Taking years to develop new safety tech — be it hard points or software — is simply too long. This is where software can speed things up. Volvo has years of detailed crash information in its database, and the company can use this to implement fixes and improvements. But that process used to mean developers had to code a new system, load it onto a test car, and drive until specific scenarios popped up. This could take months.
"Now ... because we do the software in-house, we build all the time, we iterate all the time, we train AI models based on new data all the time," Bakkenes said. "We can actually go from code to car in a matter of weeks. And for development purposes, we do it within a day."
Think about it like this: Volvo's software engineers, who have access to all the data the company has collected over the last decade, get an idea for a new feature or a refinement for a safety system. Volvo's developers can submit these changes and new hardware-in-loop simulators — virtual environments that have been constructed to conceive pieces of software imagining a real car being used on real roads — instantly get to work running tests in any multitude of situations. These simulators prove whether the proposed changes react properly and don't break any other systems.
Change, test, validate and move on to the next step. If there's a break at any one point in the system, Volvo's engineers go back, check how and why, issue another fix, and restart the testing procedure. Because Volvo can now suss out what's happening with its suggested tweaks and improvements in a virtual environment, on in-house servers at its Software Testing Center, the company can now iterate on a piece of software and test it all day, every day.
Speed is key
"The faster your iteration speeds are, the smaller your incremental steps are, and the better you can control the quality of the product over time," Bakkenes said. And don't worry, there are still real people controlling all of the guardrails around Volvo's AI modeling systems.
With the introduction of the EX60, the company is jumping headfirst into software-defined vehicles in a way it never has before. All EX60s are 5G connected, support over-the-air updates and have plenty of headroom when it comes to computing power. It will be the first car to truly benefit from the way Volvo has ramped up software testing and iteration.