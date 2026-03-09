How Software Will Make Volvo's Cars Safer, Sooner

— Gothenburg, Sweden

Volvo's commitment to safety is paramount. The company that invented the seat belt has been obsessing over ways to make its cars safer for 99 years. But while that used to involve making bricks on wheels that were engineered for surviving crashes, the brand is taking a new approach as it moves toward being a company centered around software-defined vehicles.

Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo's head of software engineering, says the way the company used to develop its cars was robust but slow. Building a new roll structure that was better able to take the weight of a car during a rollover incident took half a decade, sometimes more. And while advancements in manufacturing and modeling techniques are making hardware development move a little faster these days, the biggest gains are coming on the software side.