- Volvo's most powerful EX60 outguns the Tesla Model Y Performance in both output and range.
- Bucking the industry norm, the EX60 with the most power also has the longest estimated range.
- Which of these electric midsize SUVs is your pick?
Tesla Model Y vs. Volvo EX60: Does Volvo Finally Have a Serious Competitor?
With its latest model, Volvo is aiming directly at the most popular electric vehicle
Many automakers have tried to dethrone the Tesla Model Y, the country's most popular EV, but none have succeeded quite yet. Volvo is next up to the plate, having just revealed its midsize EX60 electric SUV. Before we can drive the latest Scandinavian electric, let's see how its specs stack up to those of the sales leader.
This comparison pits the top two EX60 power levels — P10 and P12 — against the Model Y Premium AWD (formerly known as the Long Range AWD) and Performance. We're leaving out the EX60 P6 and the Model Y Standard and Premium RWD models and instead focusing on the trims that come with all-wheel drive. No surprises here: The numbers suggest Volvo had the Model Y in mind when it engineered the EX60.
Power and range
EVs tend to tout big output numbers, and in this regard, Volvo does not disappoint. The EX60 P10 makes about as much power as the Model Y Performance, while the P12 punches well above Tesla's most powerful midsize SUV.
What's more telling, though, are the manufacturer 0-to-60 estimates; Tesla says its quickest Model Y can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, while Volvo pins the EX60 P12 at 3.8 seconds for the same task. As is often the case, weight is likely a deciding factor here, with the Model Y Performance tipping the scales at about 1,000 pounds less than the Volvo. Regardless of which wins in a heads-up race, none of these electron-powered crossovers is what you'd call slow.
Volvo does appear to have a clear advantage when it comes to range. The estimates it shared for the EX60 depend on wheel size (larger diameters mean more weight, which translates to lower distance per charge). The P10 is in line with the Model Y Premium AWD's EPA estimates, but what's more intriguing is that the most powerful EX60 also has the most range.
Spec
Volvo EX60 P10
Volvo EX60 P12
Tesla Model Y Premium AWD
Tesla Model Y Performance
|Motors
|two electric motors
|two electric motors
|two electric motors
|two electric motors
|Horsepower
|503 hp
|670 hp
|397 hp
|510 hp
|Torque
|524 lb-ft
|583 lb-ft
|389 lb-ft
|N/A
|Transmission
|one-speed automatic
|one-speed automatic
|one-speed automatic
|one-speed automatic
|Drive type
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|Range
|300-320 miles (estimated)
|375-400 miles (estimated)
|327 miles
|306 miles
Generally speaking, higher output yields lower range figures, but Volvo counteracts that by fitting a larger pack to its top performer — 112 kWh of usable energy for the P12 versus 91 kWh for the P10. Perhaps that explains the weight differential between the Volvo and the Tesla.
In case you're wondering, the Model Y is rated to tow 3,500 pounds, while the EX60 P10 and P12 can handle 4,500 pounds. Remember, though, that towing severely reduces an EV's driving range. In a Volvo first, the EX60 uses the Tesla-style NACS charging port, so like the Model Y, it will be able to fast-charge on the wide-reaching Supercharger network.
Interior
It's another close matchup with passenger space. Most interior measurements are within spitting distance with the exception of second-row legroom, where the Tesla comes up aces.
Tesla has the upper hand in third-row space, as it's the only one of this pair to offer seats back there, having recently reintroduced a seven-passenger option, available on the Premium for an additional $2,500. The Performance, however, only comes as a five-seater.
You might expect the boxier Volvo to have more cargo room, but that's not the case. The Tesla wins whether you're measuring with seats up or down, and its frunk is just a touch more commodious too.
Interior design is another taste-dependent story. The new Volvo builds on the automaker's strengths in materials and interior design, although Tesla's improvements to the Model Y's cabin put up a good fight and make it feel more premium than in the past. The EX60's pull-out cupholders and forward storage bin have an edge over Tesla's latest attempt at a center console.
Spec
Volvo EX60
Tesla Model Y
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|41.0 in/40.6 in
|41.0/39.4 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|41.7 in/37.4 in
|41.8/40.5 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5 or 7
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|20.4 cu ft
|29.0 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|58.2 cu ft
|71.4 cu ft
|Frunk volume
|3.0 cu ft
|4.1 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
The screens above those consoles are similar in appearance; Tesla now includes a larger 16-inch center touchscreen on all but the Model Y Standard, while the EX60's middle display measures 15 inches and is curved. The bigger difference, though, is that the Tesla screen handles everything from infotainment to mirror adjustments to gauge duty, while Volvo includes a small screen just below the windshield in the driver's line of sight. It's not hard to see how convenient that driver's display is, especially with just how much information modern cars can throw at you.
Because you can't launch a new car without mentioning AI, Volvo will include Google's Gemini voice assistant, while Tesla has xAI's Grok along for the ride.
Volvo is known for its safety, and the EX60 doesn't disappoint in terms of driver aids. A surround-view camera system will be present, as will Volvo's Pilot Assist highway-driving helper. Tesla puts whizbang and convenience over all-out safety, offering a hands-off driving mode that's great when it works and unnerving when it doesn't.
Trims and pricing
Volvo hasn't detailed EX60 pricing yet, but the company says it will come "very well-equipped at $60,000." That's presumably a price for the rear-wheel-drive P6 model, so expect the P10 and P12 to cost a decent chunk more when they go on sale later this year.
Tesla charges a minimum of $50,630 for the Model Y Premium AWD and $59,130 for the Performance model, both including a $1,390 destination charge and a $250 order fee. As impressive as the EX60 is, pricing — along with familiarity — may be what helps the Model Y keeps its crown. We'll have a much clearer picture of what Volvo is bringing to the table when we get behind the wheel. Stay tuned.