Tesla Model Y vs. Volvo EX60: Does Volvo Finally Have a Serious Competitor?

Power and range

EVs tend to tout big output numbers, and in this regard, Volvo does not disappoint. The EX60 P10 makes about as much power as the Model Y Performance, while the P12 punches well above Tesla's most powerful midsize SUV.

What's more telling, though, are the manufacturer 0-to-60 estimates; Tesla says its quickest Model Y can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, while Volvo pins the EX60 P12 at 3.8 seconds for the same task. As is often the case, weight is likely a deciding factor here, with the Model Y Performance tipping the scales at about 1,000 pounds less than the Volvo. Regardless of which wins in a heads-up race, none of these electron-powered crossovers is what you'd call slow.

Volvo does appear to have a clear advantage when it comes to range. The estimates it shared for the EX60 depend on wheel size (larger diameters mean more weight, which translates to lower distance per charge). The P10 is in line with the Model Y Premium AWD's EPA estimates, but what's more intriguing is that the most powerful EX60 also has the most range.