The Upcoming Volvo EX60 Makes Major Promises Before It's Even Here

"Best in class range" is quite the claim

Volvo EX60 Exterior Front
  • What is it: The Volvo EX60 is the brand's newest electric SUV.
  • Why it matters: It will be the longest-range Volvo EV you can buy in the U.S. when it comes out. 
  • When we'll see it: The official unveil of the new EX60 is January 21.

The new Volvo EX60 is set to debut on January 21, 2026. What's that? The brand's latest and (hopefully) greatest fully electric SUV. The Swedish brand is pushing ahead with its electrification plans, and the EX60 will be its newest offering. It will follow the blueprint set by the EX30 and EX90, but Volvo is already making some pretty hefty claims about its forthcoming BMW iX3 rival.

Volvo says that the EX60 will have a best-in-class range and will be able to travel up to 400 miles on a single charge. The early estimate is based on the EPA's testing procedure but was conducted in-house by Volvo. That said, it's nice to see a European automaker use the EPA's number and not the more generous WLTP figures we generally see before an EV's release. 

Volvo EX60 Body structure with mega cast rear floor

The EX60 will also be able to charge at up to 400 kW, which is incredibly quick. At that rate, the EX60 will be able to add 168 miles of range in just 10 minutes. However, you'll need quite a bit of luck finding a charger that's able to juice a battery that quickly regardless of where you live.

The Swedish marque claims the new "EX60 is designed to be a gamechanger." Though the midsize luxury EV space isn't exactly lush with rivals, the competition from BMW, Audi and Mercedes are all likely to be Volvo's targets here. BMW also claims that the iX3 will be able to crack 400 miles on a lone charge, so there's already stiff competition to that best-in-class claim. 

The new EV will be built atop SPA3, the most recent iteration of the company's EV-only platform. Improvements in the way the battery is integrated into the chassis and the body structure itself (which Volvo calls a "mega casting" and can be seen in the image above) help cut excess weight. A new battery cell design better balances energy density and power delivery for more range.

Volvo EX60 Interior Smart Storage

Volvo's more recent crop of EVs has been likable, but their two most recent offerings have come with major caveats. The small EX30 is cute but lacks range and real space. The EX90 we tested was beautifully made but didn't drive as well as its competition and was inundated with software issues that marred our impressions. 

The hope is that the EX60 takes advantage of the company's new platform, ships the car without bugs or quirks, and lives up to its promises for both range and charging. We'll be sure to find out as soon as one lands in the Edmunds garage. Stay tuned.

