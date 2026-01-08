The Upcoming Volvo EX60 Makes Major Promises Before It's Even Here

The EX60 will also be able to charge at up to 400 kW, which is incredibly quick. At that rate, the EX60 will be able to add 168 miles of range in just 10 minutes. However, you'll need quite a bit of luck finding a charger that's able to juice a battery that quickly regardless of where you live.

The Swedish marque claims the new "EX60 is designed to be a gamechanger." Though the midsize luxury EV space isn't exactly lush with rivals, the competition from BMW, Audi and Mercedes are all likely to be Volvo's targets here. BMW also claims that the iX3 will be able to crack 400 miles on a lone charge, so there's already stiff competition to that best-in-class claim.

The new EV will be built atop SPA3, the most recent iteration of the company's EV-only platform. Improvements in the way the battery is integrated into the chassis and the body structure itself (which Volvo calls a "mega casting" and can be seen in the image above) help cut excess weight. A new battery cell design better balances energy density and power delivery for more range.