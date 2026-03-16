RIP: Volvo EX30 Discontinued in the U.S.

The EX30 will continue to be sold in other countries, including Canada and Mexico

2025 Volvo EX30 driving
  • What's happening: Volvo will stop selling the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country in the United States.
  • Why it matters: The decision to stop selling the EX30 in the States is likely related to the ever-changing tariff situation.
  • Edmunds says: We have a Volvo EX30 in our One-Year Road Test fleet; we'll only be sort-of sad to see it leave the U.S. market.

Volvo will stop selling the subcompact EX30 and EX30 Cross Country EVs in the U.S. The company confirmed the news following an initial report from The Drive on Monday.

"Volvo Car USA has decided to end sales of the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country in the U.S. market after the 2026 model year," the company said in a statement. "The EX30 will remain available in other markets globally, including Canada and Mexico."

Volvo added that its "commitment to electrification and our customers remains unchanged" and that the company will continue selling its other EVs, including the three-row EX90 and upcoming EX60.

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2025 Volvo EX30 driving

We've tested several versions of the Volvo EX30 since its introduction; we even bought one for our One-Year Road Test fleet. During our ownership, we've found the EX30 to be relatively fun to drive (it's quick!), but its in-car tech has been a never-ending headache. The EX30 also never managed to be the low-cost entry point into the Volvo brand that it was initially pitched to be, mostly due to the ever-changing tariff situation.

According to The Drive, dealers have until March 20 to place new EX30 orders. In other words, if you want one, better act fast.

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by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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