- What's happening: Volvo will stop selling the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country in the United States.
- Why it matters: The decision to stop selling the EX30 in the States is likely related to the ever-changing tariff situation.
- Edmunds says: We have a Volvo EX30 in our One-Year Road Test fleet; we'll only be sort-of sad to see it leave the U.S. market.
RIP: Volvo EX30 Discontinued in the U.S.
The EX30 will continue to be sold in other countries, including Canada and Mexico
Volvo will stop selling the subcompact EX30 and EX30 Cross Country EVs in the U.S. The company confirmed the news following an initial report from The Drive on Monday.
"Volvo Car USA has decided to end sales of the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country in the U.S. market after the 2026 model year," the company said in a statement. "The EX30 will remain available in other markets globally, including Canada and Mexico."
Volvo added that its "commitment to electrification and our customers remains unchanged" and that the company will continue selling its other EVs, including the three-row EX90 and upcoming EX60.
We've tested several versions of the Volvo EX30 since its introduction; we even bought one for our One-Year Road Test fleet. During our ownership, we've found the EX30 to be relatively fun to drive (it's quick!), but its in-car tech has been a never-ending headache. The EX30 also never managed to be the low-cost entry point into the Volvo brand that it was initially pitched to be, mostly due to the ever-changing tariff situation.
According to The Drive, dealers have until March 20 to place new EX30 orders. In other words, if you want one, better act fast.
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