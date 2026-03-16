RIP: Volvo EX30 Discontinued in the U.S.

Volvo will stop selling the subcompact EX30 and EX30 Cross Country EVs in the U.S. The company confirmed the news following an initial report from The Drive on Monday.

"Volvo Car USA has decided to end sales of the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country in the U.S. market after the 2026 model year," the company said in a statement. "The EX30 will remain available in other markets globally, including Canada and Mexico."

Volvo added that its "commitment to electrification and our customers remains unchanged" and that the company will continue selling its other EVs, including the three-row EX90 and upcoming EX60.