Volkswagen NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.
New Spy Photos Reveal VW ID.Buzz-killer
Dec 6, 2021 6:00 PM GMT+0000
Fans of the original VW Type 2 expect an electric revival of the classic beach Bus in the new 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Spy photos suggest it’s more suited to shuttling people to an airport.
2022 Golf R First Drive: More Than a Juiced-Up GTI
Nov 8, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000
After a couple years away from our shores, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R returns. It's the most powerful Golf ever made, and it (mostly) lived up to our lofty expectations.
The Bus Is Back: VW Teases the ID.Buzz, and It's More Than Just a Concept
Nov 4, 2021 11:10 PM GMT+0000
We’ve known it was coming for a while, but this is our best look yet at the next generation of the beloved VW Bus.
Two Rows or Three? Updated Tiguan Sports Fresh Styling and New Tech
Sep 9, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
We get behind the wheel of the updated Volkswagen Tiguan and sample the new technology features and improved powertrain. This compact SUV is unique for offering two- or three-row configurations. We explain what you should know about both.
By Carlos Lago
Electric Crossover Showdown: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y vs. VW ID.4
Jun 25, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
What's the best affordable EV between the Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and VW ID.4? Edmunds tested and evaluated each to find out. Click to see which of these EVs is best for you.
By Carlos Lago
Is the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro the New Range King Among Mainstream EVs?
Jun 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds hits the road with the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. The EPA says 260 miles, which would make it the new range leader among mainstream EVs, but real-world EV range can vary significantly. Here's how the ID.4 Pro fared in our testing.
Comfortable and Tech-Forward: We Drive the New 2022 Volkswagen Taos
May 26, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
We take a turn behind the wheel of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, which is headed to dealerships in summer 2021.
PRICED: 2022 Volkswagen Taos Starts at $24,190 With 31 MPG
Apr 28, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000
With the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, the brand is aiming for the top of the class in terms of fuel economy. Front-wheel-drive models will offer 31 mpg combined when the Taos becomes available in June of this year. Is that enough? Here's the Edmunds take.
TESTED: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Beats EPA Range by 15%
Apr 7, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds hits the road with the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 to see how far it goes on a single charge. The EPA says 250 miles, but real-world EV range can vary significantly. Here's how the ID.4 fared in our testing.
Testing Tesla's Range Anxiety
Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
When we published our real-world Edmunds EV range test, Tesla challenged our finding that its vehicles fell short of their EPA range estimates. Was the challenge valid? Here's the test we conducted to find out.
EV Charging Comparison: Tesla vs. Ford vs. Volkswagen
Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
We plug in the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 to find out which brand makes public charging easiest for owners. Read on for an EV charging comparison that sheds some light on what it's like to take a road trip in today's electric cars.
By Kurt Niebuhr
What Happens When Your Volkswagen ID.4 Dies?
Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
What happens when your Volkswagen ID.4 dies, and how can you get through this crisis safely? We fully depleted an ID.4's battery to find out. Read on for all the details.
2022 Volkswagen Taos Starts Production, Should Arrive This Summer
Feb 19, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
With the news that production has begun on the 2022 Volkswagen Taos for the U.S. market, we look back at our test drive from last year, and look ahead to how it stacks up against rival small SUVs. Should you consider the tiny new Taos? Read on to learn more.
Three Intriguing Tech Features on the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4
Feb 17, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
Ever dream of your car talking to you while LED lights pulsate in time to the digitized speech? The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 has got you covered. Find out what other cool features it has on Edmunds.
