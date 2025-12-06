Volkswagen Taos Cargo Test: This Extra-Small SUV Has an Extra-Large Trunk

We have a new class leader, folks. The two additional duffel bags (Blue = 21 x 12 x 10; Edmunds Golf Classic Duffel = 20 x 10.5 x 10.5) are the same extra items I was able to add to the Seltos, Kona and FWD Kicks to fill up their cargo areas. My estimate is that those duffel bags would not fit with the AWD Taos.

But! That 38-quart cooler would, which makes the Taos one of only two extra-small SUVs that can hold that sucker in addition to my standard collection of bags. The Ford Bronco Sport is the other, although if you get the Badlands trim (and its bigger full-size spare), it raises the floor enough that the extra duffel bags won't fit.

Basically, FWD Taos is equal to most Bronco Sports. The AWD Taos is most likely equal to the Bronco Badlands. Every Taos and Bronco Sport totally smoke everything else in the segment.

Now, it should be said that the Bronco Sport may be sized like an extra-small SUV, but its price tag arguably removes it from the segment. Edmunds just put it in a comparison test with 10 bigger SUVs for that very reason. In other words, you could easily argue that the Taos has the most cargo space in the segment ... and despite what the specs say, it's not even close.