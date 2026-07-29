How Mainstream Vehicle Owners Are Routine Winners of Today's Record $13,330 Positive Equity Average

For the average consumer who bought a solid mainstream car, paid their loan down under reasonable rates, and kept it running smoothly, the math has worked out in their favor. They might not realize it yet, but their reliable daily driver has turned out to be one of the best financial buffers they've had in years.

Your best weapon against a pricier loan as interest rates have risen

The broader financing market has tightened considerably since the low-rate era during the pandemic. For shoppers who returned to the market with positive equity trade-ins in Q2 2026, average APRs on new-vehicle loans climbed to 5.9% from 3.8% in Q2 2016, a significant shift alongside higher overall vehicle prices that contributed to a $228 rise in monthly payments between those two points.

There are a couple of reasons now is a good time for owners of middle-aged mainstream vehicles to take a closer look at what their car is actually worth. First, those concerned about potential major near-term repairs might consider trading in soon while their vehicle is in proper running condition to maximize their equity unless they have plans to drive the vehicle until the wheels fall off. A second reason would be to shrink an existing high monthly payment. Consider rolling equity into a down payment and suddenly a new loan could be smaller, the monthly payment lower and the whole deal a little more manageable. That matters right now, when prices haven't budged much and rates are still making many shoppers do a double take.

New paths for checking your equity

For years, the biggest obstacle to cashing in on trade-in equity wasn't the math but having to visit multiple dealerships for estimates. That friction is starting to disappear. Edmunds now offers instant car values and real, redeemable offers through a ChatGPT plugin or directly on Edmunds. Shoppers can enter their VIN or vehicle details, add mileage and condition details, and get up to three competing offers.

For the millions of owners sitting on record positive equity, that means the "homework" of figuring out what a car is actually worth now takes minutes rather than a weekend of research. Given how much money is on the table, these equity checks are a worthwhile effort.

Edmunds says

The strength in positive trade-in equity is one of the most underappreciated stories of the past four years. While the headlines have focused on rising prices, stretched loan terms, and record levels of negative equity among a growing share of buyers, there is a parallel group of consumers who are in a stronger position than before the pandemic.

For shoppers considering a trade-in in the near term, understanding what their vehicle is worth today versus what remains on their loan is the most important homework they can do, and one of the few elements of the process they can take control of in a challenging market.