- Auto debt is rising, but not for everyone.
- More than two-thirds of trade-ins toward new-vehicle loans are still above water, on par with historic norms.
- The average dollar value for those in a positive position just reached an all-time high of $13,330 in Q2 2026, nearly double pre-pandemic levels.
- Mainstream car owners are the most frequent positive equity winners, and discovering their value today could save them serious cash.
How Mainstream Vehicle Owners Are Routine Winners of Today's Record $13,330 Positive Equity Average
It’s easy to assume your middle-aged car depreciated, but it may have cleared the curve and be worth thousands more than you realize
Trading in a car used to be pretty straightforward. You knew roughly what you'd get, somewhere in the $6,000 to $8,000 range, and you planned around it. Then COVID hit and the whole market turned upside down. Factories couldn't get chips. New cars were on hold waiting to be finished. Used vehicles started fetching prices that looked like typos. They weren't, though. There just wasn't anything else on the lot.
New data from Edmunds shows the average amount of positive equity in trade-ins toward new-vehicle purchases topped a new record of $13,330 in Q2 2026 — nearly double the figure prior to the pandemic — and continues to hold near record-high territory even as the market conditions that sparked the surge have normalized.
The story isn't simply that equity went up. It's that it has stayed up.
How we got here and why the equity amount hasn't gone back down
Within the past two decades, equity accelerated the most between 2021 and 2022, when global supply chain constraints squeezed new-vehicle inventory and drove used-car values to levels that hadn't been seen before. In Q1 2022, 83.6% of all trade-ins toward new-vehicle purchases carried positive equity, the highest share Edmunds has on record.
Since then, inventory has recovered, slowing used-car demand and dropping the share of trade-ins with positive equity in Q2 2026 to 68.8% — closer to historical norms but still above the pre-pandemic era.
What hasn't pulled back is the dollar amount. The average equity value has continued to climb or remain near record highs for four straight years.
A big part of the explanation is the timeframe when vehicles were bought — during the pandemic, when inventory was so tight that paying sticker price or above was a reality for many. Those cars depreciated, but used-vehicle demand stayed strong enough that values didn't fall as far or as fast as they normally would have. Buyers who rode that out are now sitting on more equity than the math would have suggested a few years ago.
Average car buyers are the most frequent winners of positive equity
It’s easy to assume that record-breaking equity figures are driven entirely by ultra-luxury vehicles, cash buyers, or high-end models traded in after short 36-to-48-month loan terms. While those expensive, newer vehicles certainly sit on the highest individual dollar amounts, they aren't the heart of the market.
The true story of today's equity surge belongs to everyday drivers in ordinary mainstream cars.
The most frequent and consistent winners in today's market are owners trading in "normal" vehicles around 7 years old. Drivers who bought mass-market models around 2019 — and signed up for conventional 60-or-72-month financing — have largely cleared the depreciation curve. Because secondary-market values for reliable used vehicles remain historically elevated, these average owners are routinely walking onto dealer lots with about $13,000 in positive equity.
Reviewing the model list below, the 20 most commonly traded-in vehicles with positive equity in Q2 were overwhelmingly mainstream models.
20 most commonly traded-in vehicles with positive equity in Q2 2026
Make
Model
Average model year
Average equity
|Honda
|CR-V
|2019.3
|$10,545
|Ford
|F-150
|2018.5
|$17,876
|Chevrolet
|Silverado 1500
|2019.3
|$16,544
|Toyota
|RAV4
|2019
|$11,194
|Honda
|Accord
|2017.3
|$7,725
|Honda
|Civic
|2018.4
|$7,264
|Toyota
|Camry
|2017.8
|$8,801
|Ram
|1500
|2019.7
|$16,988
|GMC
|Sierra 1500
|2020.4
|$22,217
|Toyota
|Tacoma
|2019.7
|$16,755
|Subaru
|Forester
|2019.3
|$10,591
|Chevrolet
|Equinox
|2019.2
|$8,083
|Toyota
|Highlander
|2018.6
|$14,415
|Ford
|Explorer
|2018.9
|$11,829
|Subaru
|Outback
|2019.2
|$11,324
|Jeep
|Grand Cherokee
|2018.1
|$11,082
|Jeep
|Wrangler
|2018.3
|$15,183
|Honda
|Pilot
|2018.9
|$11,900
|Ford
|Escape
|2017.1
|$5,843
For the average consumer who bought a solid mainstream car, paid their loan down under reasonable rates, and kept it running smoothly, the math has worked out in their favor. They might not realize it yet, but their reliable daily driver has turned out to be one of the best financial buffers they've had in years.
Your best weapon against a pricier loan as interest rates have risen
The broader financing market has tightened considerably since the low-rate era during the pandemic. For shoppers who returned to the market with positive equity trade-ins in Q2 2026, average APRs on new-vehicle loans climbed to 5.9% from 3.8% in Q2 2016, a significant shift alongside higher overall vehicle prices that contributed to a $228 rise in monthly payments between those two points.
There are a couple of reasons now is a good time for owners of middle-aged mainstream vehicles to take a closer look at what their car is actually worth. First, those concerned about potential major near-term repairs might consider trading in soon while their vehicle is in proper running condition to maximize their equity unless they have plans to drive the vehicle until the wheels fall off. A second reason would be to shrink an existing high monthly payment. Consider rolling equity into a down payment and suddenly a new loan could be smaller, the monthly payment lower and the whole deal a little more manageable. That matters right now, when prices haven't budged much and rates are still making many shoppers do a double take.
New paths for checking your equity
For years, the biggest obstacle to cashing in on trade-in equity wasn't the math but having to visit multiple dealerships for estimates. That friction is starting to disappear. Edmunds now offers instant car values and real, redeemable offers through a ChatGPT plugin or directly on Edmunds. Shoppers can enter their VIN or vehicle details, add mileage and condition details, and get up to three competing offers.
For the millions of owners sitting on record positive equity, that means the "homework" of figuring out what a car is actually worth now takes minutes rather than a weekend of research. Given how much money is on the table, these equity checks are a worthwhile effort.
Edmunds says
The strength in positive trade-in equity is one of the most underappreciated stories of the past four years. While the headlines have focused on rising prices, stretched loan terms, and record levels of negative equity among a growing share of buyers, there is a parallel group of consumers who are in a stronger position than before the pandemic.
For shoppers considering a trade-in in the near term, understanding what their vehicle is worth today versus what remains on their loan is the most important homework they can do, and one of the few elements of the process they can take control of in a challenging market.