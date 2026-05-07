Used EVs Are Absolute Bargains Right Now: Here's What to Buy

Average price new: $94,222

Average price on Edmunds now: $48,929

Speaking of polarizing, the iX was just discontinued in the United States, but the way it looks still manages to split opinion. One thing that's not up for debate, however, is just how excellent this car is to live with. We had one as a member of our One-Year Road Test fleet and we struggled to part ways with it. Even after a year, staffers were still fighting over the keys.

It always delivered on range, was fantastic to be in and drive, and never put a foot wrong either mechanically or electrically. The iX might not be the prettiest SUV BMW's ever made, but it might be one of the best. And with prices at almost half of what they used to be, this might just be the one to have.

Average price new: $76,390

Average price on Edmunds now: $51,145

The BMW i5 is another great from our One-Year Road Test program. We had the nearly 600-horsepower M60 model at our disposal for a year and, as you might have guessed, we loved it. Powerful and sharp but with a ride so refined you'd swear you were in something closer to a Bentley. The i5 manages to do it all.

Some staffers still don't like the styling, though it's better than the iX and i4, and others didn't find the seats supportive enough or the tech as intuitive as it should be. But, by and large, the i5 is another EV that's hard to go wrong with. It delivers great range, too, with the rear-drive eDrive 40 model delivering 321 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test.