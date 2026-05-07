- What it is: Gas prices are constantly in flux right now, but an EV means you'll never worry about what's happening at the pump.
- Why it matters: A lot of great EVs are a few years old now, and that means they're a used-car bargain.
- Edmunds Says: These are the best cheap, used EVs to buy and why.
Used EVs Are Absolute Bargains Right Now: Here's What to Buy
Your money goes a lot further on a luxury EV than ever before
Gas is expensive, and prices at the pump just keep fluctuating. For however long that remains the case, a used electric vehicle might seem like a great way to avoid the headache of a gas budget entirely. With that in mind, we've assembled a list of EVs that were great when new and appear to be genuine bargains now that depreciation has had its way.
These are cars that have lost a ton of value over time — the reason you won't see a Hyundai Kona EV or Kia Niro EV is that, frankly, their prices when new aren't that far off how much they're worth now. At least, not in comparison to how much of a discount you're getting on the ones you'll see below. Some of these are genuine bargains that you're going to want a look at.
Audi E-tron
Average price new: $74,169
Average price on Edmunds now: $22,553
Before the E-tron GT, the Q6 E-tron and all the rest of the E-tron family, there was just the Audi E-tron. It's a right-sized, perfectly luxurious, quiet, comfortable family hauler that feels a lot like every other Audi of the time. That means it also has splendid interior quality and a ton of great tech features.
Its drawbacks are few. Range isn't massive and charging is relatively slow. But, really, that's it. The OG E-tron is a great place to spend time, and we'd struggle to stop you from considering one, especially with prices so low.
BMW i4
Average price new: $61,497
Average price on Edmunds now: $35,041
The BMW i4 was the brand's first swing at the Tesla Model 3. That said, it's bigger and more luxurious than the Tesla. It also brings with it some polarizing BMW styling choices that the brand has since done away with (thank goodness). If you can get past the styling, you'll end up with something that's great to drive and easy to live with and that offers very usable range (over 300 miles in some cases).
BMW iX
Average price new: $94,222
Average price on Edmunds now: $48,929
Speaking of polarizing, the iX was just discontinued in the United States, but the way it looks still manages to split opinion. One thing that's not up for debate, however, is just how excellent this car is to live with. We had one as a member of our One-Year Road Test fleet and we struggled to part ways with it. Even after a year, staffers were still fighting over the keys.
It always delivered on range, was fantastic to be in and drive, and never put a foot wrong either mechanically or electrically. The iX might not be the prettiest SUV BMW's ever made, but it might be one of the best. And with prices at almost half of what they used to be, this might just be the one to have.
BMW i5
Average price new: $76,390
Average price on Edmunds now: $51,145
The BMW i5 is another great from our One-Year Road Test program. We had the nearly 600-horsepower M60 model at our disposal for a year and, as you might have guessed, we loved it. Powerful and sharp but with a ride so refined you'd swear you were in something closer to a Bentley. The i5 manages to do it all.
Some staffers still don't like the styling, though it's better than the iX and i4, and others didn't find the seats supportive enough or the tech as intuitive as it should be. But, by and large, the i5 is another EV that's hard to go wrong with. It delivers great range, too, with the rear-drive eDrive 40 model delivering 321 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test.
Cadillac Lyriq
Average price new: $66,677
Average price on Edmunds now: $41,084
The Lyriq is an easy EV to sleep on. It was Cadillac's first mass-market EV and, frankly, is extremely handsome. And since it was the first of Cadillac's many EVs, it's the only one that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which will be a deal maker for some.
It does luxury well inside with plenty of space and an abundance of nice materials you'll enjoy either sitting in, touching, or just looking at. It also has plenty of usable range. The Lyriq we put through the Edmunds EV Range Test did 319 miles on a full charge, more than enough for a week's worth of average daily commutes.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 / Ioniq 6
Average prices when new: $52,604 (Ioniq 5), $49,699 (Ioniq 6)
Average prices on Edmunds now: $26,126 (Ioniq 5), $24,918 (Ioniq 6)
These two Hyundai siblings have been at the top of our lists for a while now. When people ask many of us here at Edmunds what EV SUV they should buy, we send them on their way to a Hyundai dealership and tell them the Ioniq 5 is the way to go. It was the first proper EV SUV to take on the Tesla Model Y and win when it first hit dealers in 2021.
The Ioniq 6 is nearly as good as the 5. It only really lacks cargo and passenger space, but those are trade-offs many will likely be OK with because of just how inexpensive it is to own one now. Not only that, but every single Ioniq 6 we have put on the Edmunds EV Range Test has surpassed 300 miles. Both of these are great options with plenty of range, super fast charging, and easy-to-use tech. The hard choice, really, is body style.
Tesla Model 3 / Model 3 Performance
Average price when new: $47,460, $58,660 (Performance)
Average prices on Edmunds now: $19,731, $22,542 (Performance)
The Tesla Model 3 is, easily, the most popular EV sedan on the planet. Right now, there are more than 6,000 used examples for sale on Edmunds. It's been on sale for a while, and that means there's no shortage of examples to sift through. But the fact that there are so many options means the Model 3 and the Model 3 Performance are both great deals.
Plus, these cars get great range and have native access to the Tesla Supercharger network. It's the one we regard as the most robust coast-to-coast charging network out there, and not having to fiddle around with adapters just makes life that little bit easier. They might not be the best to drive and the interiors don't hold up all that well, but that doesn't mean an old Model 3 won't serve as a great everyday driver. Just be sure to look around and find a nice one.
Interested in any of the great deals you see above? Here's more info on getting into a used EV:
The Pros and Cons of Buying a Used EV